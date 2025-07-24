Emerson expands AI capabilities into test and measurement software portfolio

Emerson announced the company’s Nigel AI Advisor is now enabled in its flagship test software. This innovation – the company’s first step in integrating test-optimised AI technology into its trusted portfolio of software and automation products – will provide engineers greater proficiency with world-class software tools that address the increasing complexity of test and measurement across industries like semiconductor, transportation, and electronics.

Built on state-of-the-art large language models and taught to understand NI software, Nigel is a trusted advisor that helps engineers increase their productivity while maintaining control of their test environment. This new technology helps engineers use its flagship test software, NI LabVIEW and NI TestStand, more efficiently by analysing code and providing recommendations for improvements when developing and executing tests. Nigel enables users to ask questions via plain language prompts to get detailed suggestions for utilising hundreds of functions, all while protecting user data through a secure cloud platform.

“The launch of Nigel AI Advisor represents another game-changing NI innovation that will redefine what is possible with test and measurement,” said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson’s test and measurement business. “Nigel reduces test complexity, enabling engineers to focus on their own innovation and business goals.”

Advertisement

First introduced to attendees at this year’s NI Connect conference, Nigel AI Advisor is the initial release fuelled by Emerson’s investment in integrating AI capabilities into its broad portfolio of NI test and measurement software. NI LabVIEW and NI TestStand are both included in Emerson’s NI LabVIEW+ Suite, which also includes other purpose-built software tools that work together to help engineers automate measurements, analysis and tests.

Emerson plans to further integrate Nigel into its other test software products to help engineers save time and resources for higher-level tasks. As large language models advance and Emerson continues to refine for test and measurement specific tasks, Nigel AI Advisor will accelerate in intelligence and advance even greater possibilities within the field.