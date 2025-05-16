Empowering growth in the AI Era: Zoom’s channel-first strategy in India & SAARC

As businesses across the globe embrace digital transformation and AI-first technologies, Zoom Communications, Inc. is doubling down on its commitment to channel partners—especially in the burgeoning India & SAARC region. At the helm of this strategy is Vishal Amin, Channel Head – India & SAARC Region – Asia Distribution at Zoom, who is leading the charge in strengthening partnerships, evolving enablement programs, and building an ecosystem primed for innovation and scale.

Strategic focus on India & SAARC

“India is a critical market for Zoom,” says Amin, emphasizing the region’s strategic importance in the company’s global expansion. “We are evolving our partner program to create new opportunities, making it easier to do business with us, and investing in the tools, resources, and programs that will help partners succeed in an AI-first collaboration landscape,” he adds.

Zoom’s robust presence in India is backed by strategic partnerships with Rahi Systems, Tata Teleservices, Savex Technologies, TechUnited Solutions, and Inflow Technologies. These alliances are not only helping Zoom deliver advanced collaboration solutions across verticals such as banking, healthcare, education, government, and citizen services, but are also enabling deeper market penetration in countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Zoom Up Partner Program: A foundation for the future

The cornerstone of Zoom’s channel strategy is its Zoom Up Partner Program, which has undergone significant evolution to support diverse partner needs. The recently launched Zoom Up Services Program is a milestone in this journey—enabling partners to offer post-sales services including deployment, customer success, and managed services.

“This program provides specialised enablement and hands-on training, unlocking revenue growth opportunities at scale through three partner service models—Reseller or Referral, Certified Services, and Partner-Delivered Programs,” states Amin.

The goal? Simplify operations for partners while enabling them to deliver differentiated, high-margin services that go beyond traditional reselling.

Driving growth with a partner-first approach

Amin is clear about what’s fueling Zoom’s channel momentum: active listening and partner-centric innovation. “We’re transforming into a partner-first company. By expanding engagement models and integrating professional and support services, we’re enabling partners to extend their value proposition and build deeper customer relationships,” he explains.

With AI at the core of Zoom’s offerings, partners are now equipped to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences. More than 45 new innovations—including AI enhancements across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Docs, and Zoom Contact Center—are enabling partners to broaden their portfolio and boost customer value.

Building tailored solutions with ISVs

Zoom’s collaboration with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) is a major driver of innovation. The Zoom ISV Partner Program empowers developers to embed and integrate Zoom into applications using a rich set of APIs and SDKs, creating bespoke experiences for customers.

From DocuSign’s real-time signing integration to Kore.ai’s multilingual AI agent enhancements, Zoom is enabling powerful use cases across verticals. ISVs are supported with co-branding, technical consultation, go-to-market support, and access to Zoom’s global App Marketplace—bringing visibility, monetisation, and scalability to their solutions.

Innovation on the horizon

Looking ahead, partners can expect expanded opportunities with Zoom’s global rollout of the Zoom Up Services Program through FY26. The initial focus includes Zoom Customer Experience (ZCX) solutions and Zoom Workplace and Phone support services. Additional integrations such as Workvivo, Zoom Spaces, and managed services will open more doors for growth and differentiation.

Zoom is also introducing performance-based revenue retention rebates and structured certifications to drive partner success. Strategic alliances with Mitel and Avaya further amplify Zoom’s hybrid and cloud collaboration capabilities.

AI as the catalyst for the next phase

“AI is redefining collaboration, and our partners are central to this evolution,” Amin asserts. Zoom is rapidly integrating agentic AI capabilities, including intelligent task management, personalised meeting agendas, and specialised AI agents—all underpinned by Zoom’s federated AI architecture.

These innovations are not just about productivity—they’re about transforming the user experience and enabling partners to lead the AI transition. “With Zoom Phone now available in MHTC and Chennai and continued investment in AI-powered tools, we are preparing partners to empower customers in entirely new ways,” says Amin.

A future built together

As Zoom accelerates its channel-first transformation, it is clear that the company’s success is deeply intertwined with that of its partners. With cutting-edge AI capabilities, evolving partner programs, and a clear focus on enablement and collaboration, Zoom is poised to shape the future of digital work in the India & SAARC region.

“We are committed to empowering our partners to grow, innovate, and lead. Together, we’re building an ecosystem where everyone wins,” concludes Amin.