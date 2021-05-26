EnableX.io sees 10X growth in revenue

Read Article

EnableX.io, a cloud communications platform provider, has witnessed meteoric growth in the financial year 2020-2021 clocking over 10X growth in revenue over the last fiscal. Widely acknowledged as the next-generation communication enabler for developers, service providers, and System Integrators, EnableX.io has been clocking more than 50 per cent compounded Y-o-Y growth since its inception.

The accelerated digital transformation efforts of companies, as a result of the pandemic, have led to a 3X increase in the EnableX customer base – across verticals as well as geographies. The company saw the highest growth in the education, BFSI, and healthcare sector followed by significant growth in other sectors.

In the last fiscal, EnableX emerged as one of the few cloud communication service providers in the world delivering a truly unified, end-to-end communication experience with a complete suite of services, ranging from communication platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to video communication Software-as-a-Service. Providing feature-rich Video and Voice APIs as well as SMS, Chat, and Number APIs, EnableX is one of the few players in Asia-Pacific offering a full-stack of communication capabilities with all the necessary toolkits to develop innovative and engaging communication experiences. This, coupled with the smart use of AI and other deep learning technologies, is bringing innumerable benefits for customers of EnableX.

Over the last year, EnableX has added large enterprise customers across Fintech, healthcare, and Edtech to its portfolio and has a strong service provider pipeline across APAC and the Middle East regions. The company also has over 5,000 developers registered on its platform, building solutions across industries and verticals.

Commenting on the stellar growth, Pankaj Gupta, CEO and Founder, EnableX, stated, “We are constantly innovating and investing in new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to cater to the dynamic business needs of customers. Today, we are enabling thousands of enterprise customers looking to engage with audiences through digital platforms and aiming to grow their footprint using advanced communication APIs without the need for an infrastructure overhaul. Soon, we will also be offering easy to use, low-code APIs for a new layer of workers beyond enterprises and developers, who are focusing on developing highly engaging customer experience but want an easier development process.”

