EnableX offers free usage of video conferencing solution

To support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, EnableX.io, a Communication-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) player, announced that the EnableX Video Meeting and Collaboration solution will be made available for free to help enterprises across Asia stay engaged with their employees.

In this period, companies are looking to protect their employees’ wellbeing, and ensure that the business operations run smoothly. Many organisations have asked their employees to avoid non-essential traveling and work from home instead. In such scenarios, an enterprise-grade video meeting and collaboration solution will equip them to quickly and cost-effectively transit to remote working in a way that is safe, smart and productive.

EnableX Video Meeting solution is easily accessible on any device and comes with collaborative features such as screen sharing, whiteboarding and chat. Beginning today, the company is offering the service free of cost in all countries across Asia. Enterprises and individuals can sign up and get immediate access to Video Meeting with unlimited usage.

Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is both a healthcare and an economic challenge. At a time when business-as-usual is not an option, we want to help ensure that companies and their employees can seamlessly, securely and effectively engage with one another despite being in different locations. We, at EnableX, are continuously working on delivering effective and innovative real-time communication capabilities that can make a difference and equip organisations worldwide to deal with the new normal.”