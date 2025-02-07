Encora expands enterprise business capabilities through a strategic acquisition from DMI

Encora announced the acquisition of a business capabilities portfolio from DMI. This acquisition expands Encora’s ability to deliver agile and scalable digital transformation solutions in areas such as enterprise digital engineering, customer engagement and commerce transformation while enabling DMI to concentrate on its core mission of providing measurable outcomes for Federal, State, Local, and Commercial Managed Service customers.

DMI’s expertise as a provider of application development and digital strategy to large global enterprises across Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Insurance, Retail & CPG, and Travel & Logistics, combined with Encora’s distributed global digital engineering capabilities in areas like Cloud, Data and AI, create a unique opportunity together in the market.

“This acquisition will accelerate Encora’s commitment to delivering industry specific Cloud, Data and AI engineering services that empower enterprises to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora. “By integrating this strategic portfolio acquisition, we’re enhancing our ability to address complex industry challenges and accelerate innovation across global markets.”

Both Encora and the portfolio from DMI share a deep commitment to workplace excellence, consistently earning recognition as top employers in their respective regions. Encora’s industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 82.4 and Great Place to Work certifications—spanning eight countries globally—mirror DMI’s culture of attracting and nurturing diverse global digital engineering talent and hyper focus on customer success.

This cultural alignment creates a strong foundation for driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions. The shared emphasis on people-first culture and delivery excellence ensures Encora will continue to foster environments where talent thrives and client relationships flourish.

The acquisition strengthens Encora’s position as a leader in digital engineering services, delivering strategic benefits for both Encora and the portfolio of transferring DMI customers:

Enhanced digital transformation capabilities that leverage both organisations’ proven expertise in cloud computing, data, AI, cybersecurity, and application modernisation through continuous innovation

Access to Encora’s global delivery capabilities across 17 countries, with 9,000 digital engineering, design and domain experts, now expanded by 6 offices and 750 professionals joining through the acquisition

Expanded strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, Databricks, Salesforce, Commerce Tools, Oracle and others

Combined thought leadership in critical infrastructure sectors, bringing together deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technical capabilities

The acquisition was formally closed on the 4th of February, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, 750 new professionals spanning 6 offices across the US, Canada, Argentina, UK, Spain and India are now Encorians.