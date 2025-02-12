Enfabrica opens R&D Hub in India to drive AI networking innovation

Enfabrica Corporation, announced the opening of its India R&D operation, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The establishment of its new office and R&D facility in India positions Enfabrica at the center of a technological hub for AI innovation to grow its world-class engineering team and scale silicon and software product development operations. The new office expands the company’s global footprint and underscores its commitment to hire and nurture top talent to deliver the industry’s most advanced networking products for scaling AI infrastructure.

With rapid adoption of Generative AI and related ground-breaking advances with use of test time compute and reasoning models, AI infrastructure build-out challenges are compounded by the need to optimally balance scale and total cost of ownership. Enfabrica is redefining networking for AI by building chips and software to efficiently interconnect parallel, heterogeneous and accelerated computing systems like never before. The company’s 3.2 Terabit/second ACF SuperNIC – is built to be the world’s fastest, most resilient, and most scalable GPU network interface controller chip. For clusters spanning 2K GPUs to 100K+ GPUs, it delivers higher performance for popular AI frameworks while simplifying network designs to drive down both capital and operational expenses.

India continues to play an important role in the global AI revolution; the country’s advanced digital public infrastructure that spans a diverse demographic and economic landscape is a critical enabler for scaling modern AI applications. The AI market in India is projected to reach $8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 40% from 2020 to 2025. Enfabrica’s R&D center in Hyderabad is located within a vibrant, academic community of engineers and developers eager to tackle the performance and scalability demands of AI and accelerated computing workloads. This new R&D center will provide opportunities for employees to build solutions tailor-made for the age of Gen AI.

“Computer technology has always advanced at the speed and capacity set by interconnect and scaling capabilities,” said Shrijeet Mukherjee, Chief Development Officer at Enfabrica. “With technology that represents a big step up in capabilities and performance, Enfabrica is committed to driving and accelerating India’s aim to be a key player in the global AI race.

There is a tremendous opportunity for expansion in this market and Enfabrica is well positioned to help lead that evolution. We are proud to establish our very own hub in Hyderabad, leveraging the massive Indian talent pool to drive further innovation.”

Enfabrica was founded in 2020 by Silicon Valley veterans Rochan Sankar, Shrijeet Mukherjee and key engineers who built industry-leading silicon and software stacks at Broadcom, Google, Cisco, AWS and Intel. The company recently announced the general availability of its groundbreaking 3.2 Terabit/sec (Tbps) ACF SuperNIC chip and a $115M Series C round to fuel the next stage of growth for Enfabrica. The company is backed by an incredibly strong investor syndicate and has raised a total of $260M. Enfabrica is actively hiring across multiple engineering disciplines to support product and application development.