Enlight Metals integrates conversational AI to transform industrial metal procurement

Enlight Metals Pvt. Ltd. has announced the successful integration of Conversational AI into its lead generation and customer inquiry operations. This move is part of the company’s ongoing mission to simplify and digitise the industrial metal supply chain for Bharat’s mobile-first buyers.

The AI-powered assistant is now live across Enlight’s website and WhatsApp channel, capturing and routing customer inquiries in natural language whether the request is for HR coils, CR sheets, or GP plates. The system currently supports Hindi, English, Marathi, and Hinglish, enabling regional players to communicate effortlessly in their preferred language. It is designed to understand local terminology and hybrid dialects, ensuring seamless interaction across customer segments.

“At Enlight, we’re building more than just a metal sourcing platform, we’re creating an intelligent ecosystem for industrial procurement,” said Dhananjay Goel, Director, Enlight Metals Pvt. Ltd. “Conversational AI helps us serve customers faster and smarter, especially those who prefer to interact in regional languages. This is about making industrial buying as simple as chatting with a friend.”

Advertisement

The AI assistant supports voice-based submission of RFQs (Request for Quotations) in supported languages. It automatically structures and routes these inquiries even outside business hours, eliminating lead leakage and reducing response times from hours to seconds. Enlight Metals has also automated PDF-based quotations, allowing customers to receive product pricing instantly based on material type, thickness, quantity, and delivery location.

As Enlight Metals expands into new regions, the company plans to add Gujarati, Kannada, and other regional languages, further strengthening its commitment to local accessibility. The AI stack has been built as a modular system, capable of adapting to linguistic and cultural nuances across India.