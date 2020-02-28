Ensurity Announces ThinC AUTH+A ‘FIDO2 + Encrypted Storage’ Device

Read Article

Ensurity Technologies, a Hyderabad-based cybersecurity company, and a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has announced its second FIDO2 offering. Ensurity, which has already optimized its ThinC-AUTH to work with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) sign-ins, has now combined the ‘strong FIDO2 authentication’ with ‘encrypted storage’ in its new solution ‘ThinC AUTH+’. The new solution has been developed to provide the convenience of user biometric authentication along with encrypted data storage facility.

The new ‘ThinC AUTH+’ device provides passwordless access to Azure AD accounts and Windows 10 systems and also provides encrypted storage (up to 256GB) on the drive, designed on the USB 3.0 interface. The device allows users to create customized secure partitions for storing and sharing the data. With an advanced feature of locking the device to a PC or a Network; enterprises, which discourage the use of a USB within the office environment fearing data theft, now have an option of a safe and secure portable storage solution. Biometrics on the device identify distinctive attributes to label and describe user operations. A software tool allows the user to manage fingerprints, user groups, partitions and PIN to partitions, etc.

‘ThinC AUTH+’ works with Microsoft accounts and Azure Active Directory accounts on Windows 10 to sign in to apps and services, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Azure, with one-touch biometric authentication. User biometrics are securely stored within the device, and take advantage of the FIDO2 standard protocols to complete authentication with the identity provider. Registration of ‘ThinC AUTH+’ users to apps is easy & simple. Once registered, users can simply insert the device in a USB port, authenticate with enrolled fingerprints and access registered apps in a hassle-free manner. ‘ThinC AUTH+’ can be used for one-touch access to unlock digital resources both on cloud and on-prem. An additional PIN can be assigned to the encrypted partition.

Azure Active Directory users can sign-in without a password using a FIDO2 security key or the Microsoft Authenticator app.

“We are happy to Integrate the strong FIDO2 & FIDO U2F authentication with our encrypted storage solutions in line with customer requirements and will continue to do so with our market offerings on security thereby creating a strong value proposition,” said Amit Mathur, COO, Ensurity Technologies.

“Passwords are no longer an effective security mechanism. It’s clear we need to provide our customers with authentication options that are secure and easy to use. This is where passwordless authentication comes in,” said Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased to see companies like Ensurity support our passwordless journey by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Account (Outlook, Hotmail), and Windows 10.”