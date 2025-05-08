Enterprise-grade security, tailored for SMBs: HPE launches instant on secure gateway

In a bold move to strengthen digital defenses for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today unveiled the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway—a comprehensive, easy-to-manage solution designed to bring enterprise-grade security within reach of resource-constrained IT teams.

Launched at HPE’s Customer Innovation Center in Singapore, the Secure Gateway is HPE’s latest answer to the growing cybersecurity gap faced by SMBs navigating an increasingly hostile digital landscape.

“SMBs are innovating rapidly, but many lack the IT muscle to defend against modern threats,” said Amol Mitra, Vice President and GM, Worldwide SMB, HPE Aruba Networking. “The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is purpose-built to close that gap—delivering intelligent, automated protection without the complexity or cost of traditional solutions.”

At the core of the Secure Gateway is a robust suite of security functions typically reserved for large enterprises. Firewall protection, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), VPN support, and WAN high availability all come baked into an intuitive platform that can be managed via a single cloud-based dashboard—no specialized IT skills required.

The launch features two hardware models:

SG1004: A 1-gig, 4-port wired gateway for foundational protection.

SG2505P: A more powerful 5-port model with multi-gig support and Class 4 PoE capabilities to power access points with a 64W power budget.

Both models are designed to fit a wide range of SMB environments, from retail and co-working spaces to startups and distributed offices.

Mark Ablett, VP of HPE Aruba Networking for Asia Pacific and Japan, emphasized the regional importance: “SMBs in APJ are engines of economic growth, but security is often a hurdle to their digital transformation. This solution brings advanced capabilities in a format and price point that’s accessible and manageable.”

What Makes It Stand Out?

Unlike legacy hardware or fragmented cloud-based tools, the Instant On Secure Gateway is built for seamless deployment, automated threat detection, and streamlined compliance. The cloud-managed system continually updates threat intelligence and policy enforcement to stay ahead of emerging attack vectors.

The solution also offers:

Reduced Total Cost of Ownership by consolidating security tools.

Operational continuity with WAN resiliency and automated failover.

Regulatory readiness, with logging, auditing, and automated compliance tools baked in.

More importantly, the subscription model is transparent—no hidden licensing costs, no complex configurations.

Cyberattacks on SMBs are not just rising—they’re evolving. Data breaches, phishing, and ransomware campaigns now target the mid-market with the same ferocity once reserved for enterprise giants. Yet many SMBs rely on aging firewalls or consumer-grade routers, opening the door to avoidable compromise.

By introducing a “plug-and-protect” gateway that requires minimal setup and offers maximum protection, HPE aims to redefine how SMBs think about network security.

“We’re removing the barriers to entry,” said Rajanikanth Urs Mc, APJ SMB Sales Director, HPE Aruba Networking. “You shouldn’t need a full-time security team to stay protected. With the Instant On Secure Gateway, you don’t.”