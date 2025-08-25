Epson and Local Police Conduct Major Raid in Chembur to Curb Counterfeit Products

In a major crackdown against counterfeit products, Epson, with the support of local police, conducted a successful raid on 12 August 2025 at Tilak Nagar, Chembur, Mumbai. The raid targeted manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit Epson Ink Bottles and related packaging materials, leading to one of the largest seizures in recent times.

Counterfeit printing supplies pose a serious threat to both consumers and brands. For customers, these fake goods often deliver poor performance, damage devices, and lead to safety concerns. For businesses like Epson and its channel partners, counterfeiting undermines trust, erodes brand reputation, and causes significant revenue loss. By working closely with law enforcement to curb this illegal trade, Epson is safeguarding customers’ interests, protecting its dealer ecosystem, and reinforcing its commitment to providing only genuine, high-quality products.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of counterfeit goods valued at approximately Rs 44 lakh. The raid uncovered 3,758 Epson packed ink bottles, 6,080 Epson ribbon cartridges and 12,467 refilled ink bottles along with 14,366 plastic empty bottles. In addition, 49,750 Epson ink bottle outer boxes, 9,945 ribbon cartridge outer boxes, 35,430 Epson holograms, 11,380 Epson MRP stickers, 31,400 Epson bottle shrink sleeves, 14,600 Epson QR code unique labels and 11,070 Epson picture mate stickers were seized. From the premises, authorities recovered 12 non-genuine ink barrels of 20 litres each, along with sealing, vacuum and ink bottle sealing machines, and an inkjet printing machine used in the counterfeiting process. A tempo truck that was being used for the transportation and distribution of the counterfeit goods was also seized.

A spokesperson at Epson India said, “Counterfeit products not only mislead customers but also erode the trust placed in our brand. This raid reflects the scale and seriousness of the counterfeit trade in our industry and underscores Epson’s relentless commitment to fighting it. We greatly appreciate the swift and decisive action by the Mumbai Police and will continue working closely with law enforcement to eradicate such illegal activities. Protecting our customers, safeguarding our partners’ business, and upholding the integrity of our products remain our top priorities.”

Epson reaffirms its commitment to stringent enforcement of its intellectual property rights and to ensuring that customers continue to receive only genuine, high-quality Epson products.