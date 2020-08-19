Epson expands it’s EcoTank Lineup with the launch of three new EcoTank Printers

Read Article

Epson has launched three new integrated EcoTank printers the L14150, L15150 and L15160. These products are feature rich, compact, wide-format and stylish multifunction printers with the capacity for high performance colour & mono printing needs.

These new EcoTank printers cater to the demanding needs of business printing and provide very low print costs, low power consumption, extremely low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and a high page yield of up to 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 pages in colour (CMY) to reduce the inconvenience of frequent refills. The new printers are powered by Epson’s proprietary PrecisionCore technology, which helps deliver faster prints and they use Epson’s Heat Free Technology to consume less power, thereby reducing power bills and helping to conserve the environment. The low power consumptions also ensures there are no interruptions during power cuts as these printers works even on a conventional UPS. The printers also come equipped with a host of connectivity options – Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet – for seamless printing.

The Epson L15150 and L15160 are A3 size Multi-Function Colour printers (MFP) with pigment based inks (CMYK) for water & smudge resistant prints and enhanced durability. Both these models are ideal for small and medium business (SMB), corporate and government offices, architect firms and photocopy shops and stationary stores with photocopy facilities. These printers are ideal for office document printing, mono/colour photocopying, printing letter heads, envelopes, engineering drawings, spread sheets etc.

On the other hand, the Epson L14150 is an A4+ Multi-Function Colour printer (MFP), designed for on- demand A3+ printing and up to legal size scanning and copying. Equipped with pigment based black Ink and dye based colour (CMY) inks, this printer is targeted at small office/home offices (SOHO), small and medium business (SMB), corporates, the BFSI vertical (particularly for branch level operations) and PSU and Government sector organisations. This printer can be used for photocopying up to legal size, A3+ document printing, in-house poster printing, spread sheet printing, graphic image printing and legal-size scanning. It can also print on a variety of media from plain paper to different types of inkjet coated media for graphical print applications. The compactness of this printer also makes it ideal for offices having space constraints.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India, said “We are delighted to launch our new range of EcoTank printers, especially built for customers who are concerned about their printing costs and are environment conscious. Consumers in India have grown to rely on Epson EcoTank printers for all their printing needs – whether it is for home, office, business or commercial printing. These new EcoTank printers are ideal for business applications that require larger prints at a very reasonable cost. The high input paper capacity of these printers also helps to reduce frequent paper refill and maintenance downtime, thus furthering increased business efficiency.”

