Epson India unveils its first Digital Label Press Solution Centre in New Delhi to power next-gen label printing

Epson announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Digital Label Press Solution Centre in Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi. The Epson Digital Label Press Solution Centre will serve as a live demonstration and experience hub for Epson’s flagship SurePress L-6534VW – a high-speed UV inkjet digital label press with digital varnish capability, built for production volumes of up to 1 million linear metres per month.

Targeted at label printers, converters, and manufacturing businesses, the Solution Centre offers hands-on exposure to the advanced features of the SurePress L-6534VW. Visitors can engage in live demonstrations, substrate testing, and technical consultations, enabling informed decision-making in real-world production conditions. This initiative underscores Epson’s commitment to strengthening its presence in India’s digital label printing ecosystem.

Precision meets productivity

Advertisement

Designed for short to mid-volume jobs of up to 1 million linear meters per month, the SurePress L-6534VW produces consistent colour and an outstanding finish at speeds of up to 50 metres per minute and it’s PrecisionCore printheads delivers excellent print quality in up to 600×1200 dpi resolution. By using Epson’s Variable Sized Droplet Technology (VSDT), Epson Digital Label Press produces ultra-sharp definitions with droplets as small as 3.2pl.

Another standout feature is its digital varnish capability, enabling selective gloss or matte finishes. Paired with high-opacity white ink, UV pinning, and a drum platen system, the Epson Digital Label Press produces vibrant, durable labels suited for industries including F&B, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, industrial products, and more.

Tailored for India’s growing label printing needs

With India’s packaging and labelling industry experiencing rapid growth and a rising demand for on-demand, short-run, and quick-turnaround printing, the launch of the Epson Digital Label Press Solution Centre is both timely and strategic. By providing an interactive space to experience the SurePress L-6534VW, Epson empowers businesses to boost flexibility, efficiency, and responsiveness in an increasingly competitive market.

“India continues to be one of Epson’s most strategic markets, particularly in the heavy-duty industrial printer segment. The Label Press Solution Centre reflects our strong commitment to the Indian label industry. Through this facility, we aim to deepen direct customer engagement and showcase the value that Epson brings to the table.” said Okuzono Kazuomi, General Manager, IIJ, Sales and Marketing, Epson.

“The launch of our Digital Label Press Solution Centre in Delhi is a strategic step toward shaping the future of digital label printing in India,” said Prabagaran S, Sr. General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Epson India Pvt. Ltd. “This initiative is not just about presenting a new technology, it is about empowering label printing businesses to rethink their operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock greater creative potential.”

The Epson Digital Label Press further supports Epson’s commitment to sustainable, high-efficiency printing solutions by helping businesses reduce waste, lower costs, and elevate print quality with minimal operator intervention.