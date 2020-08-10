Epson launches new 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Projector

Read Article

Epson has announced the launch of its easy to use 4K PRO-UHD projector EH-TW7100. Priced at Rs.137,999 the EH-TW7100 Projector is ideal for home entertainment and is great for watching 4K contents.

Providing a big screen experience at home, the EH-TW7100 projects in a size of up to 1,270 cms (500 inches). With the projector’s 4K PRO-UHD technology, it is easy to achieve a bright and vivid image, which can be further enhanced using the adjustable HDR settings. Even in well-lit environments, the model with a high brightness of 3,000 lumens and contrast ratio of 100,000:1 helps deliver a sharp image with clearly defined shadow details and deep blacks.

Epson EH-TW7100 has two built-in 10W speakers providing an out of the box, all-in-one set up. It is also easy to use with sound bars and external speakers using Bluetooth. Furthermore, it is durable with a long-life lamp of 5,000 hours, equivalent to watching a film a day for seven years*.

Home projector sales are seeing an upswing due to the current Work from Home scenario. The Epson EH-TW7100 Home Theatre Projector is the perfect way for the family to gather and share in a spectacular entertainment experience. They can stream a favourite show, binge watch, catch the latest blockbuster, watch a great classic on the big screen, play online games, watch an exciting match or music concert on the biggest screen there is, all from the safety and comfort of home.

“Over the past few years, India has witnessed OTT platforms gain immense popularity. With more and more individuals and families now using devices to stream online content and with a significant increase in home viewing, there is an increasing demand for projectors. This projector is compatible with a range of input devices and is very easy to set up as well. The EH-TW7100 provides consumers with great value for money and the pleasure of enjoying supersized 4K content in their living rooms with multiple input and wireless audio options,” said Satyanarayana P, Director – Visual products, Epson India.

