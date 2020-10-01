Epson launches SureColor P7530 and P9530 Photo Printers

Read Article

Epson has launched two new SureColor P-Series printers – the 24-inch SureColor SC-P7530 and 44-inch SureColor P9530. Designed uniquely to cater to the full spectrum of creative needs, the SureColor SC-P7530 and SC-P9530 deliver extraordinary performance leveraging all new UltraChrome PRO12 pigment ink and PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead technology for exceptional image quality at speeds up to 2.4 times faster than the previous generation. These printers are ideal for Photo, Fine Art, Graphic Design & Proofing applications.

These new printers deliver a wide color gamut and capture every detail with amazing color brilliance and accuracy. When combined with the new 2.6-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead, the SureColor SC-P7530 and SC-P9530 produce outstanding quality prints at speeds up to 2.4 times faster than their predecessors and promote a more productive workflow with dedicated channels for Matte and Photo Black ink. The printers are complemented by Epson’s newly-developed UltraChrome Pro12 inks. In addition to the 12-colour inkset, the Epson designed, advanced printheads use up to 800 nozzles for each colour, to produce accurate dot placement and eliminate misprints. They combine high-speed production with quality, thanks to the μTFP12 printhead with 300dpi resolution and 12 channels. Images also benefit from smooth gradations and accurate texture reproduction. Deeper blacks are achieved through black enhancement overcoating technology which results in even more striking and dramatic printed images.

The two P-Series models have been developed to print in a wide range of applications for professional photographers, fine art reproduction, packaging and contract proofers. Professional photographers demand the highest print quality to make their art more marketable to the discerning buyer. In addition to the 12-colour inks, the Epson designed, advanced printheads use up to 800 nozzles for each colour, to produce accurate dot placement and eliminate misprints. They combine high-speed production with quality. Images also benefit from smooth gradations and accurate texture reproduction. The printers are designed keeping in mind those who value true creative freedom and need to print on a wide variety of media. The SC-P7530 and SCP9530 support a variety of media – Fine art papers, canvases, photo paper and more.

Additional features include a sealed roll media door for dust proof design and an integrated LED light to view projects while printing. Versatile media handling supports both roll and cut sheet media and features a new top-loading cut-sheet feeder door and an internal rotary cutter for smoothly cutting most photographic and fine art roll-media types. Furthermore, a new customizable user interface featuring a 4.3-inch color touchscreen control panel

“The SureColor SC-P7530 and SC-P9530 are Epson’s most advanced and innovative printers till date and are robustly built by integrating the latest PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and ink technologies to deliver a printers that will far exceed customer expectations and that can deliver exceptional quality prints.” said Vasudevan, General Manager – LFP/IE

