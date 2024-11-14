Equinix Partners with CleanMax to Develop 33 MW Captive Renewable Power Projects to Decarbonize its Data Centers in India

Equinix, Inc., signed its first power purchase agreement (PPA) in India with CleanMax, among Asia’s leading renewable energy provider in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector and a Brookfield backed company. Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate to build a 33 MW Captive Power Plant in Maharashtra. This partnership will provide renewable energy sufficient to match the consumption of Equinix’s growing portfolio of data centers in Mumbai and support the nation’s renewable energy target.

The Captive Power Projects, which comprise 26.4 MWp of solar capacity and 6.6 MW of wind capacity, is set to become operational in phases in 2025. Once fully operational, this project will provide renewable energy coverage for Equinix’s International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers in Mumbai. By investing in both solar and wind energy, Equinix aims to maximize the usage of renewable energy to address the rising demand for digital infrastructure driven by increasing AI adoption in Mumbai. This investment also demonstrates Equinix’s long-term commitment to sustainability and its proactive approach to integrating renewable energy into the grids where it operates.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, India, Equinix, said, “We are thrilled to partner with CleanMax to establish this Captive Power Plant in Maharashtra, India. This PPA not only strengthens our commitment to sustainability but also enables us to provide our customers in India with 100% renewable energy coverage for their deployments at Equinix. India ranks fourth globally for total renewable power capacity additions. As a market leader in India, Equinix is committed to supporting the country’s sustainable development goals.”

Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Equinix, said, “Digital infrastructure has become the critical foundation of the economy. As the demand for data centers continues to grow, ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy source becomes a significant challenge. This investment aligns with our long-term commitment to sustainability and reinforces our position as a leader in the industry. We are excited to contribute to the growth of the Indian market while driving positive change and fostering a more sustainable future for data centers.”

PPAs are an effective way for data centers to procure renewable energy and contribute to the expansion of renewable energy sources within local markets. Equinix is increasingly focused on expanding the breadth and quality of its renewables portfolio. Earlier in 2024, the company signed PPAs in Australia and Singapore. With the addition of this new PPA in India, Equinix has now executed a total of 23 PPAs globally. These agreements are expected to contribute over 3,100,000 megawatt hours (MWhs) of renewable energy annually to local grids across the US, Australia, France, Finland, India, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Singapore once operational.

In addition, Equinix’s Energy Efficiency program focuses on reducing the energy consumption of its infrastructure which can be monitored through a reduction in Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Globally, Equinix invested $77.5 million in energy efficiency projects in 2023, reducing annual energy consumption by 66,862 MWh and improving PUE by 8.8% year over year.

Over the years, CleanMax has emerged as a key player in aiding corporations across Asia in achieving their sustainability objectives. With a robust portfolio of over 2GW of operating renewable assets servicing over 400 clients across various industries, CleanMax has demonstrated its commitment to facilitating the transition towards a more sustainable energy landscape. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, CleanMax empowers businesses to reduce their environmental footprint by embracing carbon mitigation and renewable energy solutions, which serve as a catalyst for long-term sustainability and economic growth.

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax, commented, “CleanMax is delighted to be chosen by Equinix to decarbonize its data centers in Mumbai. CleanMax has always focused on being the net-zero partner of choice to corporates globally. This partnership signifies a milestone step towards transforming the energy landscape for digital infrastructure. The landmark initiative will illustrate how corporates can support their growth ambitions while simultaneously nurturing sustainable operations.”