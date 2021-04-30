Ericsson launches three sector radio for efficient site upgrades and capacity boost

Read Article

Ericsson has launched Radio 6626, a three sector dual-band radio to help service providers increase their Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) 5G frequency capacity, even as their site towers are already occupied with legacy radios for 2G, 3G and 4G.

The latest addition to Ericsson’s radio portfolio will provide multi-standard and multi-band coverage while bringing down costs and reducing footprint up to 50 per cent lower energy consumption.

David Hammarwall, Head, Product Line Radio, Ericsson said, “Our new triple sector, dual-band radio offers an opportunity for communications service providers to significantly reduce radio footprint and installation time needed on site, while at the same time lowering total power consumption by up to 50 per cent. This will help our customers to increase capacity and further accelerate 5G coverage with the ubiquitous FDD bands.”

Nitin Bansal, Head, Ericsson India and Network Solutions Ericsson, South East Asia said, “Ericsson is continuously working to support communication service providers towards improving their cost efficiency with our cutting edge products and solutions. With this launch we continue to further strengthen our product offerings for Indian communication service providers. This is especially crucial in a high data consumption market like India where the service providers are gearing up for 5G deployments.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]