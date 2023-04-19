Ericsson partners with AKAH in India

Ericsson in partnership with Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) India announced the launch of the ‘Biodiversity and Ecosystem-Based Climate Change Adaptation’ project in Gandhinagar. The project focuses on enhancing the resilience of coastal communities vulnerable to climate change and natural hazards through an ecosystem-based, community-centred, and technology-based approach to adaptation.

The Saurashtra coast of Gujarat is vulnerable to natural hazards including cyclones, storm surges, coastal erosion, sea level rise, heatwaves, floods, and extreme rains, exacerbated by climate change.

This Ericsson-supported project introduces community-led initiatives to plant about 100,000 mangroves – a natural protection barrier against coastal damage – and other plant species along select coastal villages around Porbandar.

Additionally, about 20,000 fruit-bearing trees will be planted across 10 villages with the aim of providing alternate income opportunities to more than 2000 local families.

Ericsson’s technology will enable the use of geo-tagging services with sensors and peripheral devices to monitor the growth conditions for the mangroves and take data-based decisions tto optimize that growth.

The project will enable alternate, climate-resilient livelihood opportunities to complement farm and fishing activities that are normally undertaken in this coastal belt. Mangroves help mitigate the effects of climate-related hazards including storm surge, soil erosion and salinity. Mangroves also support climate impact by capturing and safely storing carbon.

The project supports the Government of India’s Prime Minister 10 Point Agenda to enhance the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities, as well as the objectives of India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (2008), the State Action Plans, and the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) Macro-Action Plan on Biodiversity.

In addition to the initiation of the mangrove plantation activity, the launch event also included a workshop with the local community to discuss nature-based solutions to protect human lives and habitats threatened by climate events, while also developing effective models for collaboration between local authorities and communities applying scientific data to inform policy and action.

Hon’ble Minister Shri. Mukesh Patel, Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources and Water Supply graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He said: “Climate change is a global issue that requires local solutions. The Ecosystem based Climate Change Adaptation project is an excellent example of how we can work together to protect our planet.”

Mr. Abhay Kumar Vaish, Director, Ericsson India Global Services, said: “At Ericsson, we’re committed to improving lives and pioneering a sustainable future with the use of technology. Our Connected Mangroves project in the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat is an example of this commitment.”

He added: “Mangroves are a vital part of the Saurashtra coastline, protecting villages near coastlines from environmental risks and they are one of the most effective trees in the world for soaking up the carbon dioxide that leads to climate change. The project will enable climate-resilient livelihood opportunities for the local community who will also be involved in planting the mangrove saplings.”

Talking about the partnership, Ms. Prerana Langa, CEO, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat India, said: “The project advances AKAH’s plans for resorting the coastline of Gujarat and Maharashtra and is aligned with the National and respective States Action Plan for Climate Change with significant potential to scale. Through this collaboration with Ericsson, AKAH will work to mainstream ecosystem-based adaptation into landscape-level coastal management.”

This initiative builds on Ericsson’s award-winning Connected Mangroves project in Malaysia that was launched in 2015 and in Sasmuan, Pampanga in Philippines in 2017. Ericsson has harnessed the power of mobile broadband, IoT and Cloud to help increase the survival rate of the Mangrove saplings from 40 percent to 80 percent in the Connected Mangrove project in Malaysia.