Ericsson retains top ranking in Frost Radar Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023 Report

Ericsson has retained its top ranking in the Frost Radar 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023 report for the third consecutive year. Maintaining top ranking in the Frost Radar™ report over the past years has shown Ericsson’s consistent ability to scale its innovations and growth in the field, according to the yearly report from business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. It also reaffirms Ericsson’s leadership in the 5G network infrastructure market, which spans radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks. Ericsson has also gained important recognition for developing energy-efficient 5G RAN solutions that cater to customers’ needs.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: “It is rewarding to see our sustained efforts to increase the energy efficiency of Ericsson 5G solutions recognized in this Frost Radar report. We will continue to invest in technology leadership centered on innovation, openness, and growing our customers’ business.”

Commenting on Ericsson’s top result, Troy Morley, Industry Principal, at Frost & Sullivan’s Information & Communication Technology group, says: “Ericsson has proven its ability to scale its innovations globally with 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G. The company invests significant amounts in R&D, and this is essential in a market in which technology is always evolving.“

Ericsson currently powers 145 live 5G networks in 63 countries, which is the highest level that Frost & Sullivan has seen publicly reported.

“As a leader in the 4G infrastructure market, Ericsson enters the 5G market with a large customer base,” says Morley. “The company has done an excellent job keeping its current customers and adding new customers.”

Commenting further on the report, Morley says: “Energy efficiency is now the buzzword. While early 5G RAN solutions focused on proving the technology, Ericsson’s current 5G RAN solutions tout being smaller and lighter and saving energy, which is answering its customers’ needs.”

The Frost Radar™ report independently evaluates companies with a significant influence on the market in a particular industry. The Innovation and Growth scores are used to rate a company’s focus on continuous innovation and ability to translate innovations into consistent growth, as highlighted in the Frost Radar™ methodology. The report plots top industry participants, standing out among companies positioned as the overall market leaders, leaders in a market segment, or thought leaders in a specific segment.