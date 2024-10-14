Es Magico opens Mumbai’s first AI studio, empowering startup founders and enterprises with cutting-edge AI solutions

Es Magico has launched Mumbai’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) studio, marking a major milestone in the city’s tech and entrepreneurial landscape. The studio is designed to accelerate innovation, offering a platform for startup founders developing AI-powered products, as well as enterprises seeking bespoke AI and SaaS solutions to drive business transformation.

Es Magico’s mission is to empower both young innovators and established enterprises to leverage AI in creating scalable products that address business challenges while making a positive societal impact.

“AI has become essential for both modern products and legacy systems, yet access to the technology and the necessary expertise remains limited. Es Magico aims to bridge this gap by helping enterprises adopt and implement AI at pact and at scale.” said Shreyas Sanghvi, co-founder of Es Magico. “Our venture studio is designed to incubate AI startup ideas and rapidly launch MVPs for market proof of concept, allowing founders to move forward without the need to build an in-house team.” he added.

The launch event featured notable figures such as former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Prithviraj Chavan, Dr. Nilay Yajnik, Professor at Reliance Foundation Jio Institute, and Naman Pugalia, Founder of Red Stub Club. These leaders emphasised the growing importance of AI and pledged support for future collaborations. Shri Chavan highlighted AI’s role in unlocking growth for India by encouraging youth to embrace AI technologies. “India’s edge on the global stage depends on our ability to upskill and harness AI for progress” he said. Tushar Arun Gandhi, author and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, emphasised the ethical implications of AI and its potential to contribute to social reform, advocating for a more equitable society.

Milind Deora, Member of Rajya Sabha sent his wishes and scheduled his visit to the AI Studio to discuss how Mumbai can lead the AI wave in India. The event attracted over 100 industry leaders, including CXOs, Founders, AI Engineers, and Executives from Tata Digital, BookMyShow, IndusInd Bank, and PeekUp (Philippines), positioning the studio as a collaborative AI hub across multiple sectors.

Es Magico showcased several AI-driven SaaS products, including an AI Interviewer to streamline recruitment, a Gamification and Loyalty platform for customer engagement, and a Multilingual voice first AI Support platform to enhance customer service. These products demonstrate Es Magico’s commitment to offering scalable AI solutions for impact.