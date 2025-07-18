eScan introduces revolutionary workspace tenant control, ensuring corporate data stays within corporate boundaries

In the wake of India experiencing a dramatic 783% increase in data theft incidents in recent times, a new class of security challenge has emerged—one that goes beyond traditional cyber attacks. In today’s hybrid work culture, the line between personal and professional digital spaces is increasingly blurred. Consider a common scenario: an employee, rushing to share a client presentation before a meeting, accidentally uploads it to their personal Dropbox instead of the corporate account. While seemingly harmless, such actions expose organisations to serious data security risks.

Addressing this challenge, eScan, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking Comprehensive Workspace Tenant Control feature in eScan Enterprise DLP. This industry-first solution directly addresses a long-ignored problem that many IT administrators face daily: employees using personal cloud accounts for work, often without realising the implications for data security and compliance.

“Today, the challenge isn’t just about malicious attacks—it’s about innocent mistakes that can lead to serious consequences,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO of eScan. “An employee needs to quickly share a presentation with a client, and in the rush, they click on their personal Google Drive instead of the official corporate one. What seems like a small mistake can lead to serious data exposure. Traditional DLP solutions might block access entirely—but that’s like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. What organisations need today is a smarter solution that balances security with usability.”

eScan’s new feature takes a smarter, more agile approach. Rather than blocking access to entire cloud apps—potentially halting productivity—it allows employees to continue using familiar platforms while restricting access strictly through their corporate domain credentials. Think of it as a digital gatekeeper that checks your corporate ID before granting access.

The system offers granular control over a vast range of platforms—from Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 to Slack, Webex, Dropbox, Atlassian, Zoom, WeTransfer, and more. If an employee attempts to access any of these using personal credentials, the system blocks the login and redirects them to use their corporate credentials, effectively preserving workflow while reinforcing data sovereignty.

“The beauty lies in its simplicity,” explains Shweta Thakare, Vice-President Global Sales & Marketing at eScan. “We’re not disrupting how people work; we’re just ensuring they work with the right credentials. It’s like having training wheels for authentication security.”

This innovation comes at a crucial time, as Indian businesses face mounting regulatory pressure around data protection. From the massive Aadhaar database exposure to high-profile breaches like Air India’s 4.5 million customer records and Domino’s India’s 180 million order records, the threat landscape is evolving fast—and so must our defences.

The evolution of data security threats tells an interesting story. Remember the days when employees would smuggle confidential information on USB drives – sometimes disguised as everyday items like lunch boxes or water bottles, scenes that became infamous in corporate thriller movies. This led to a wave of USB control and device blocking solutions being implemented across enterprises.

eScan’s solution directly addresses this by enforcing corporate authentication across cloud services, ensuring access is only granted through official channels. During live testing with a local manufacturing company, the system prevented over 200 potential personal account logins in the first month alone, with zero impact on productivity metrics.

“This feature has changed the way we manage data flow across the company,” said the IT Director of a leading consulting firm in Mumbai. “It allows us to maintain high productivity levels while keeping our corporate data locked within safe, monitored boundaries. It’s a win for both our IT teams and our end users.”

The Comprehensive Workspace Tenant Control is now available as part of eScan Enterprise DLP, with competitive pricing tailored for enterprise customers. It requires minimal configuration and integrates smoothly into existing IT ecosystems.