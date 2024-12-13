eScan Introduces Vision Core XDR: Advanced Security Solution Empowering Enterprises with Threat Detection and Human-Centric Cyber Resilience

eScan Cyber Security Software Solutions, announces the launch of its cutting-edge Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, eScan Vision Core XDR. Designed to address the growing complexity of cybersecurity threats, this comprehensive solution not only strengthens threat detection but also integrates human-centric security measures, transforming employees from potential vulnerabilities into active defenders.

As enterprises face increasing challenges due to sophisticated cyberattacks and distributed workforces, eScan Vision Core XDR offers a unique blend of advanced technological capabilities and adaptive security awareness. Research reveals that approximately 95% of cyber breaches involve compromised credentials, underscoring the need for a robust, multi-faceted approach to enterprise security.

“Today’s cybersecurity challenges require more than just technological solutions,” said Govind Rammurthy, Managing Director & CEO, MicroWorld Technologies, the developer of eScan. “Vision Core XDR represents a paradigm shift in enterprise security by integrating advanced threat detection with human-centric security measures that empower employees to become an active part of the security ecosystem.”

The solution introduces IP-Radar, a smart navigation system that enhances situational awareness by providing real-time surveillance of all network connections and issuing immediate alerts for suspicious activities originating from high-risk regions. With the integration of the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, eScan Vision Core XDR leverages advanced threat anticipation capabilities, identifying and countering potential threats through known attack patterns and enabling proactive defense mechanisms. Further strengthening its unique offering is an Adaptive Security Awareness System, which dynamically evolves with emerging threats. By simulating real-world attack scenarios and conducting personalised security readiness assessments, the system enhances employee security competence and resilience against social engineering attacks.

Acting as an advanced co-pilot for enterprise security, eScan Vision Core XDR combines traditional security features with intelligent monitoring and behavioral reinforcement. This integrated approach ensures comprehensive protection, addressing not only technical threats but also the human factor, a critical aspect often overlooked in cybersecurity strategies.

Tailored for large enterprises, the platform is especially valuable for those seeking to consolidate their security infrastructure while managing the challenges posed by complex IT environments, limited cybersecurity expertise, and an ever-evolving threat landscape.