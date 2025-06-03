eScan launches enhanced enterprise DLP solution to tackle AI-driven data leakage risks

Today, businesses worldwide face a significant security challenge in utilising artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini while protecting sensitive company data. In response, eScan has announced significant updates to its Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution, which addresses the growing concern of inadvertently sharing confidential information through AI platforms.

The rapid adoption of AI tools in the workplace has led to unforeseen security vulnerabilities. Employees often upload internal documents, emails, and spreadsheets to AI platforms for tasks like analysis, summarisation, and grammar correction. Although these actions may be well-intentioned, they can unintentionally expose sensitive corporate information. This risk is heightened as many AI platforms store data in global cloud environments and may use that data for training purposes.

“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how employees interact with data,” said Shweta Thakare, Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, eScan. “While AI tools significantly enhance productivity, they also introduce new avenues for data leakage—challenges that traditional security measures are not equipped to address.”

Many large enterprises currently address this issue by blocking access to AI platforms entirely. While this blanket approach eliminates the risk of data leakage, it also restricts legitimate business uses of AI tools that could enhance email communication, analyse complex datasets, summarise lengthy documents, and review legal materials.

The enhanced eScan Enterprise DLP solution addresses the challenge of managing interactions with AI platforms by providing detailed controls. It delivers comprehensive data protection across email, cloud services, endpoints, and external devices, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure. The solution can monitor and block unauthorised uploads of confidential information, preventing employees from using personal accounts to share sensitive data through AI services.

It includes advanced features such as content-aware filtering, encryption, shadow copying, OCR-based image scanning, watermarking, and real-time user activity monitoring. This approach ensures data security while allowing access to valuable AI capabilities.

These new features work seamlessly across various AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and GROK, whether accessed via web browsers or standalone applications. The system identifies and protects confidential content regardless of the specific AI tool being used.

“Enterprises should not have to choose between security and innovation,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO, eScan. “Our enhanced Data Loss Prevention solution enables organisations to leverage artificial intelligence tools while upholding stringent data privacy standards.”

The solution also addresses concerns about data sovereignty, particularly for organisations bound by strict regulatory requirements or handling sensitive client information. It implements robust controls on file transfers, printing, USB usage, browser extensions, and network access, along with comprehensive logging and reporting for audits and compliance purposes. Integration with Active Directory, Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms enhances security orchestration.

With customisable policies, support for regulatory compliance, and user-driven alerts, eScan DLP empowers organisations to prevent data loss while maintaining productivity and operational efficiency. By offering real-time monitoring and selective blocking capabilities, businesses can establish policies that promote the beneficial use of AI while protecting critical assets.

The enhanced features of eScan Enterprise DLP are now available to both existing customers and new enterprise clients looking to balance AI adoption with robust data protection strategies.