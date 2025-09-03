Esconet Technologies Limited unveils HexaData ResQ Backup Appliances

Esconet Technologies Limited announces the commercial launch of HexaData ResQ Backup Appliances, a comprehensive, enterprise-grade offering that combines ultrafast backup and recovery capabilities with advanced cyber vault security, purpose-built to safeguard mission-critical data against system failures, disasters, and ransomware threats.

Key features and benefits

High-performance throughput: Backup speeds of up to 7.5 TB/hr and restore rates of 5 TB/hr.

Flexible hardware options: Available in pedestal, 1U, 2U, and 4U chassis, with usable capacities ranging from 21 TB to 442 TB.

Advanced security: Incorporates immutable S3 object-lock, end-to-end encryption, and role-based access control to provide ransomware resilience.

Hybrid cloud compatibility: Enables seamless data mobility across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments.

Quick Deployment: Pre-configured, validated stack combining Veeam and ARTESCA for rapid, plug-and-play deployment.

Addressing modern data challenges

“In today’s digital landscape, organisations face escalating risks from cyber threats and data loss,” said Santosh Agrawal, Managing Director of Esconet Technologies Limited. “HexaData ResQ empowers businesses with reliable, secure, and rapid data recovery solutions—ensuring operational continuity and resilience against emerging threats.”

Ideal use cases

HexaData ResQ is tailored for SMBs, large enterprises, government agencies, and public sector organisations seeking secure, scalable backup solutions. Key applications include: