ESET partners with Rashi Peripherals to enhance cybersecurity for Indian Businesses

ESET has announced a strategic partnership with Rashi Peripherals Limited, This collaboration is set to strengthen ESET’s partner ecosystem and expand its presence in the SMB and enterprise segments.

Leveraging Rashi Peripherals’ 52 branch offices, 721 locations, and an extensive network of over 10,760 channel partners, ESET will expand its footprint across India, providing businesses with broader access to its AI-native, cloud-first solutions. With India’s economy projected to grow between 6.3% and 6.8% in FY 2025-26, ESET remains committed to protecting businesses and enabling secure digital transformation across the country.

“At ESET, we are focused on expanding our outreach in India. Our partnership with Rashi Peripherals strengthens access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, equipping SMBs and enterprises with the protection they need against evolving threats,” said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan, ESET.

Speaking on the partnership, Keshav Choudhary, Whole Time Director, Rashi Peripherals, said, “We are thrilled to partner with ESET to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses across India. At RP Tech, our mission has always been to empower our partners and customers by providing access to the best global technology solutions. With our robust distribution network and deep market reach, we are confident this collaboration will help strengthen cybersecurity for SMBs and enterprises, enabling them to stay resilient in the face of evolving digital threats.”