ESET reveals a new cloud-native authentication solution

ESET announced the introduction of the cloud version of ESET Secure Authentication, the multifactor authentication module of the ESET PROTECT Platform.

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, an increasing number of data breaches occur every day. One of the most common ways hackers can gain access to a company’s data is through weak or stolen passwords gathered via automated bots, phishing, or targeted attacks.

To protect against such threats, in addition to just protecting normal users’ logins to critical services, businesses can implement multifactor authentication to prevent unauthorised administrative access. By adding a multifactor solution like ESET Secure Authentication, your business will make it much more difficult for hackers to gain access to your systems and, ultimately, compromise them.

The reason why it is important to use the second factor in the authentication process is that usually end customers use the same passwords across all their accounts. And now, complementing the on-prem version of ESET Secure Authentication, we are introducing a new cloud-based version of this solution that makes multi factor authentication much easier to implement for any business type without any local hardware needed.

“We understand how poor password hygiene can lead to devastating data breaches. So, with the cloud version of ESET Secure Authentication, we aimed to provide a solution that is flexible, scalable, easy to deploy, and above all, effective and affordable for companies of all sizes, boosting business data protection while reducing total cost of ownership, in an effort to deliver superior business value to our customers,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President of SMB and MSP segment at ESET.

Thus, ESET Secure Authentication provides an easy way for businesses of all sizes to implement MFA across commonly utilised systems such as VPNs, Remote Desktop Protocol, Outlook Web Access, operating system login, and more to prevent data breaches and meet compliance requirements. It supports technologies such as mobile apps with push notifications, hardware tokens, FIDO keys, and other custom methods.

The cloud version of ESET Secure Authentication will be available through the ESET PROTECT Elite subscription tier, but also as a standalone solution without any change in pricing. However, the prerequisite for cloud version availability is to have an account in the new ESET PROTECT Hub portal, the central gateway to ESET’s unified security platform.