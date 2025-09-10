Esri India and Dhruva space partner to transform geospatial intelligence with space-powered solutions

Hyderabad, September 10, 2025 — In a move that promises to redefine the future of geospatial intelligence in India, Esri India, a leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, a full-stack spacetech company. The collaboration seeks to integrate Dhruva Space’s AstraView commercial satellite imagery service with Esri India’s ArcGIS platform, bringing advanced satellite data directly into GIS workflows.

Advertisement

At the core of this alliance is AstraView, a platform powered by a constellation of more than 200 Earth Observation (EO) satellites, spanning optical, SAR, RF, and hyperspectral sensors. By combining this multi-sensor satellite imagery ecosystem with the analytical power of Esri’s ArcGIS, users will gain seamless access to high-quality, real-time geospatial insights to support smarter decision-making across industries.

“This partnership with Dhruva Space brings cutting-edge satellite imagery capabilities closer to GIS users in India. It reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening India’s geospatial ecosystem and supporting indigenous innovation in the spacetech sector,” said Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India. “Together, we are creating a robust framework to drive data-driven governance and sustainable growth for the nation. This initiative will accelerate the adoption of space-based data in areas such as urban planning, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure development.”

The partnership represents a significant step toward self-reliance in space-powered geospatial solutions, supporting India’s national priorities in resilience, governance, and digital transformation. By embedding satellite imagery directly into GIS, the collaboration will help organizations move from raw data to actionable intelligence, enabling them to plan, respond, and build with greater precision.

Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Chief Operations Officer & Co-founder, Dhruva Space, added: “AstraView was launched to make diverse and trusted satellite imagery simple to access and practical to use. Partnering with Esri India ensures these capabilities reach millions of GIS users, where imagery and analytics come together to improve clarity and actionability. The intent is to place satellite data at the core of everyday decision-making, ultimately improving how organizations operate and build resilience.”

Formalized during the Esri India User Conference 2025 in Hyderabad, the nation’s largest congregation of GIS professionals, the MoU marks a milestone in the convergence of space technology and geospatial intelligence. It lays the foundation for future-ready solutions that will drive innovation, enhance resilience, and strengthen India’s position in the global geospatial economy.