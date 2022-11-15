Esri India to offer GIS on Cloud

Esri India announced the availability of its Indo ArcGIS offerings on Indian Public Clouds along with services. Organizations will be now able to procure Cloud infrastructure, Indo ArcGIS Pro and Enterprise software, and managed services from Esri India, removing complexity and speeding up their enterprise GIS journey. This will also facilitate easy migration of existing on-premises geospatial infrastructure to the Cloud, to fuel faster adoption and easy expansion of the Indo ArcGIS system.

On the occasion, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “The GIS ecosystem has seen exponential growth in the past few years. We see the expansion of our cloud footprint as yet another opportunity for us to enhance the quality of experience we provide to our customers and drive technology adoption. Indo ArcGIS on Cloud comes with the promise of empowering customers with higher utilization of the latest technologies at a lower total cost of ownership. The aim is to offer a reliable, secure, agile and cost-effective infrastructure for GIS solutions.”

Indo ArcGIS on Cloud will provide location-based insights and innovative tools such as predictive analytics, AI/ML integration and other cutting-edge mapping tools to help organizations in realizing the power of ‘location’ in a flexible and easy-to-deploy manner and deliver increased business ROI.