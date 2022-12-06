Essential skills required to thrive in the world of Metaverse and Web3

​By Bensely Zachariah – Global Head of Human Resources, Fulcrum Digital

Even the internet which was one of the biggest inventions of the twentieth century failed to generate the hype then, that metaverse technologies are now receiving as they are hailed as the harbinger of a future world which merges the physical and the virtual. India which has been at the forefront of embracing emerging technologies has also seen a rise in demand for metaverse and Web3 developers.

The metaverse is a shared virtual environment that enables online interactions between real-world individuals. There are various features that one can experience while using the platform to interact with others. The term really refers to a continuum of immersive digital experiences that users will have access to in the future and which will enable them to participate in a variety of different activities in entirely digital worlds.

Into the Web3 dimension

For more than three decades, the internet has been developing, gradually carrying us from the early days of Web1 with static text and graphics, all the way to the advent of Web2, ushering on the internet we know today, one controlled by centralised platforms. We are currently in the early stages of Web3, which envisions the seamless transfer of data across decentralised platforms with shared ownership and governance.

According to a report by Gartner, by 2026, 25% of people will engage with the metaverse for at least an hour each day for work, shopping, education, social media and/or entertainment. Since the entire world is transforming into the digital dimension, it is no surprise that with the advent of Web3, there are going to be multiple new job opportunities such as Blockchain Software Developers, Solidity Developers, Blockchain Engineers, Marketing Officers, Community Managers, UX & UI Designer, and more

With the hype and interest levels that it has created, a lot of professionals aspire to design and produce mixed reality interactive and immersive experiences for a virtual world or a Web3 platform. Here are a few skills that a recruiter would look forward when hiring them.

Programming & Development Skills: You would need to have primary skills that are required in languages like Java, Swift, SQL, Python and more for primary programming abilities. As Metaverse will be used on all types of devices it would be necessary for the developer to develop apps on different platforms. Apart from the development skills, the developer should also know the basics about creating UI/UX designs and connecting Apps to API

Soft Skills: To secure a job in the metaverse or Web3 space, just like many other professions, you need effective communication skills to succeed in working with different stakeholders. Good teamwork, attention to details and a structured thinking process will makes it easier to work and move up in a fast-paced work environment

Learning Metaverse: Regardless of the position you are seeking, you must gain a fundamental understanding of the metaverse. Any job in the metaverse, like metaverse developers, metaverse blockchain engineers, metaverse fashion stylists, and others, requires you to know the basics, like blockchain, web3, cryptocurrency, and NFTs.

VR/AR Development: The term ‘metaverse’ does not necessarily refer to virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), as many popular platforms are now thought to provide metaverse experiences. However, many believe that virtual reality will play a significant role as metaverse designers strive to create the most immersive settings and user interfaces possible. The experience of the metaverse depends on bridging the divide between the real and virtual worlds, and AR can help with that. Developers who are knowledgeable in both of these technologies will undoubtedly be in high demand.

Blockchain/NFT Engineering: Many theories on how the metaverse/Web3 will develop, emphasise decentralisation and the uniqueness of digital assets. Blockchain will be a part of the underpinning technology layer that enables this. This will make it possible to establish a distributed, decentralised architecture that will eventually be in the hands of the world’s creators rather than whoever happens to possess the servers or data centres where they are kept. Using NFT technology, we can produce unique or limited-edition assets and demonstrate who is the rightful owner, user, or seller of each one. The creation and management of the metaverse/Web3 will heavily rely on those with the skills to produce this web3 infrastructure and assets.

Data Skills: The foundation of the digital world is information and data. Data on user behaviour in the metaverse/Web3 will be gathered and evaluated. Environments will be created using data gathered from real-world sources in order to more closely reflect our own reality and, as a result, be more engaging and immersive. Data professionals will be required to evaluate and derive insights from the data we generate and consume in virtual domains, just as we do in the real world, to use services that make our lives easier.