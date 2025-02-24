Euler Motors and Tata Power Renewables sign MoU to accelerate EV adoption with fast-charging infrastructure expansion for commercial EVs

Euler Motors and Tata Power Renewables have signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under this MoU, Tata Power Renewables will provide Fast Chargers for Euler Motors’ entire product range to ensure seamless charging accessibility to all customers.

With this, Euler Motors customers will be able to access fast chargers at important high demand locations along their daily routes. Euler Motors’ customers will receive Smart cards, allowing seamless and easy access to Tata Power Renewables charging stations.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr Virendra Goyal Head Business Development – EV Business, Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL) and Mr Ashish Tandon, Global Head – Customer Excellence, Euler Motors, marking a key milestone in advancing India’s EV ecosystem.



This partnership directly addresses one of the biggest needs for commercial EV users — charging accessibility. Unlike conventional fuel stations, EV charging requires strategic placement based on fleet duty cycles. Through this MoU, Tata Power Renewables will install, operate, and maintain fast chargers, ensuring high uptime and reliability, while Euler Motors will facilitate rent-free spaces for Tata Power’s chargers, reinforcing the mutual commitment to advancing India’s EV ecosystem.

Tata Power Renewables will also modify chargers, if necessary, to the higher capacity that is delivered by Euler Motors. Euler Motors’ HiLoadEV is the only 3W commercial EV in the segment with fast-charging capability, enabling a full charge in just 30 minutes to maximise uptime and efficiency.

Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors, said, “Charging infrastructure is a key ingredient to enable EV adoption, and fast charging is a customer preference as it enables greater on-road time for vehicles, resulting in lower TCO and higher ROI. This partnership with Tata Power is a step forward in enabling customer confidence in EV adoption and Euler Products that are uniquely designed with Fast charging option. As we scale our fleet across India, this partnership will play a crucial role in building a robust EV ecosystem that supports the commercial segment’s transition to clean mobility.”

Euler Motors is today the only commercial EV in both 3W and 4W segments to offer fast charging capabilities, and this partnership builds on/ leverages the combined expertise of both companies to enhance fast charging infrastructure availability, reduce range anxiety, and encourage India’s transition to electric mobility.