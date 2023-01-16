Eurotech Technologies unveils BestNet Fiber Optic Patch Cords

Eurotech Technologies, a leading provider of fiber optic solutions introduces BestNet 10G OM3 50/125 multimode duplex fiber patch cords delivering 10 gigabit data transfer speeds in high bandwidth applications. 100% optically tested to ensure high performance that comprehensively covers both single mode and multimode transmission applications, the multimode duplex LSZH fiber optic cables are available in 3m, 5m, 10m, 20m and various custom lengths.

Manufactured using high-quality material and strictly tested for low insertion and return loss to ensure superior performance and quality, the aqua OM3 10G 50/125 LSZH fiber patch cables come with LC and SC connector and they work with VCSEL laser and LED sources.

Designed with high quality components for durability and reliability, the fiber optic patch cords deliver flexible interconnectivity to active equipment and passive optical devices. The high-performance fiber patch cords allows customers to future proof their installations and reduce the total cost of ownership by maintaining compatibility with the existing multimode LAN systems.

“As more fiber is being deployed than ever before, fiber patch cords are evolving to keep pace with the ever-increasing bandwidth needs,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies. BestNet fiber optic patch cords provide flexible interconnection to a wide range of active equipment, passive optical devices and cross-connects, he added.

About BestNet Brand

The award winning BestNet Brand focuses on the philosophy of Quality, Reliability, Affordable pricing, Environment friendly and seamlessly integrating Networking and Communication products & Solutions across enterprise levels.

About Eurotech Technologies

Eurotech Technologies is a leading provider of IT infrastructure products and solutions. With a large customer base of domestic and global clients across enterprises, manufacturing, government, education, hospitality, healthcare, broadcast and media, Eurotech Technologies offers a host of innovative IT products and connectivity solution and a one stop solution provider of Networking components ( Active & Passive ), CCTV Surveillance, Computer accessories, Audio & Video, Cables (copper and fiber) Racks, Fire wire products and Tools.