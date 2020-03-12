Eurotech Technologies unveils BestNet HDMI Scaler

Read Article

Eurotech Technologies has announced the launch of BestNet HDMI Scaler. The high performance, multiple format video scaler is equipped with display Port, PC (VGA) and HDMI inputs, which can be selected for output at a scaled resolution. Compatible with HDMI 1.3, Display Port 1.1 and DVI 1.0, the BestNet HDMI Scaler supports switching and scaling of multiple AV inputs to mirrored HDMI outputs, while offering separate analog and digital audio outputs to provide additional playback flexibility.

Designed for settings where multimedia devices and diverse video formats & resolutions require output to an HDMI display the BestNet HDMI Scalers are highly suited for control rooms, videoconferencing, collaboration spaces, boardrooms and educational institutions. The BestNet HDMI Scalers delivers support for HDMI output resolutions up to 1080p/WUXGA (RB) and analog to digital Conversion (ADC) functionality, combined to allow a wide range of AV signals to be displayed on the connected HDMI displays. The unit can be controlled via front panel buttons with an On-Screen Display (OSD), WebGUI, Telnet, RS-232 and IR remote, making it exceptionally versatile.

“Further enhancing the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of AV solutions, BestNet HDMI Scaler features an ultra-portable form factor. The easy-to-install BestNet HDMI Scaler provides a scaled digital video output and supports analog to digital (ADC) and digital to analog (DAC) audio conversion, insertion and extraction, whereas an intuitive interface allows its use in a wide range of professional applications and installations,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.