Every $1 of Falcon platform sales leads up to $7 in partner services revenue: Canalys study

CrowdStrike announced results from an independent study by Canalys, now part of Omdia, showing that partners can generate up to $7 in services revenue for every $1 customers spend on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. This return represents the strongest cybersecurity partner ecosystem multiplier on record, illustrating the generational ecosystem significance of the Falcon platform.

The study examined CrowdStrike global partners spanning global system integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and next-generation resellers. Findings show that partners delivering the full range of services – advisory, design, build/procure, adoption, and managed services – achieve the highest returns, with managed services accounting for nearly half (~46%) of the total services value created. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM has emerged as a critical driver of this value, enabling partners to rapidly expand high-margin practices, capture new revenue streams, and deliver outcomes that compound in impact year-over-year.

“Canalys’ findings reinforce how the Falcon platform is in a league of its own, setting a new standard for partner opportunity,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Partners realise returns from day one, and those investing in the full Falcon services lifecycle are capturing outsized margins and sustained growth. With our AI-native platform and Services Partner Program, we’re enabling partners to accelerate high-margin practices, deliver superior outcomes, and strengthen long-term customer relationships.”

While many ecosystems see services value decline over time, the Canalys study found that Falcon-based services from partners uniquely compound in value year-over-year. Returns are driven by factors such as partner maturity, breadth of service offerings, scale, and geographic reach – setting CrowdStrike’s ecosystem apart as the clear industry leader.

“Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing segments of the channel, and partners are looking for platforms that can anchor profitable, long-term practices,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys. “Our research shows CrowdStrike partners are realising returns well above industry standards, with managed services and full lifecycle delivery fuelling sustained growth. The combination of an AI-native platform and a rapidly expanding services partner program positions CrowdStrike at the centre of this market shift.”