Eviden launches 3 new cloud centers in India

Eviden announces the opening of three cloud centers – in India (Bangalore and Pune) and Poland (Bydgoszcz) – to support customers worldwide at every stage of their cloud journey, from cloud migration and continuous optimization to accelerating innovation, all protected under the umbrella of cybersecurity. Each cloud center is dedicated to a specific workstream (Migration, CloudOps or Engineering), supporting Eviden’s cloud approach to end-to-end cloud services at scale.

Cloud Migration Center – delivered from Pune, this best-in-class center, aligned with hyperscaler best practices, delivers migration and modernization services, leveraging IP, assets, resources and best practices.

Cloud Engineering Center – delivered from Bydgoszcz, engineering cloud automation at scale, this center is an inclusive platform enabling customers to design, collaborate and create accelerated, innovative solutions and applications to solve complex challenges. Customers can leverage repetitive and automated patterns to automate the provision of cloud resources so that they may more rapidly map and match workloads to resource available and deploy new projects.

Cloud Operations Center – delivered from Bangalore, this center delivers native CloudOps services, and IaaS and PaaS[1] managed services, all based on global standards. This is in addition to FinOps and GreenOps to ensure continuous optimization and efficient use of the cloud, both in terms of reducing carbon footprint and optimising costs.

All three cloud centers deliver a range of services to global public and private players, including native public cloud, which is aligned to hyperscalers’ and partner technologies in terms of infrastructure, applications and data, as well as edge to cloud. They address key business segments, Financial Services & Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Public sector & Defense, Resources & Services, and Telecom, Media & Entertainment.

Philippe Oliva, CEO, Eviden business and Group Co-CEO, Atos Group said “We are proud to provide our customers with state-of-the-art competence centers that embrace the whole spectrum of cloud services. Supported by our highly skilled teams, Eviden’s new offshore and nearshore competence centers address our customers’ challenges, whether they operate on the public, hybrid or private cloud”.

Tomasz Schmidt, Head of R&D at Mzuri said “At Mzuri we strive to deliver state-of-the-art seeding technology to meet basic human needs – the production of high-quality food and plant raw materials with the simultaneous care for the natural environment. It’s clear to us that digital technologies are instrumental to reach our goals – the Eviden team understand that very well. Their cloud experts not only offered a tailored IT platform but are also helping us improve our decarbonization strategy – thanks to EcoAct, an Eviden business.”

Eviden helps customers achieve the promise of cloud through accelerated advisory, adoption, and continuous improvement. It designs with greener and more secure architectures and delivers through an agile and inclusive culture to enable innovative outcomes.