EVM launches Wireless keyboard and mouse combo

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, has announced it has brought another low-cost peripheral in the form of a wireless keyboard and mouse combination.

Called WKM 225, the keyboard and mouse combination look pretty decent. The keyboard is powered by 2 AAA batteries whereas the mouse uses a single AAA battery. The keyboard also has dedicated multimedia keys at the top for various shortcuts. The combo can be connected to a PC through the 2.4Hz wireless dongle that’s supplied along with it.

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo will provide the satisfaction of maintaining a neat desk without the headaches of having to deal with wires, as technology has advanced to the point where it is now wireless, leaving the confusion of wires and cables in the past. The wireless keyboard and mouse combination that we provide comes with a keyboard that has 100+ keys and multimedia integrated keys, including a key for the rupee symbol. The keyboard’s keys have a pleasant tactile feel, compact, and it has a design that is resistant to spills.

The superior quality 4D designed wireless mouse comes ergonomically designed, with 3 buttons. It is a high precision mouse with advanced injection mould technology & high definition sensor. The keyboard and mouse comes with a nano receiver, mouse has the nano receiver holder and has adjustable keyboard height as well. Sporting a stellar design, the wireless combo shall be available in both online and offline stores and comes at INR 2,499.

WKM 225 keyboard-and-mouse gives you long-range wireless-and long battery life-in seconds. The long-range wireless connection virtually eliminates delays, dropouts, and interference. The 2.4 GHz wireless technology allows you to use the desktop from up to 10 meters!

“We are pleased to launch our new quick plug and play wireless keyboard and mouse combo in India,” stated Mr. Aatish Hundia, Director EVM India. ” The WKM 225 is the latest innovation from EVM which is designed specifically to keep pace with the growing demand for unwired technological innovations. It makes a perfect companion for office and personal use with its smart power management options. We make a concerted effort to provide reasonably priced goods of superior quality that have been specifically designed for Indians.”

Join the wireless revolution with WKM 225 keyboard and mouse combo. WKM225 comes with a unique 1-year guarantee to give consumers the finest in after-sales assistance. It also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, which adds to the already impressive list of features. The company has over 500 service locations around the country, and for every product sold, EVM donates INR 10 to a child cancer fund.