Exotel Cements Leadership in AI Voice Infrastructure Launches Deployment-ready Developer-focused AgentStream

Further strengthening its leadership in AI-powered customer engagement and experience solutions, Exotel announced the launch of programmable voice infrastructure for AI agents designed to deliver significant power to plug-’n’-play AI bots. Launched as Exotel AgentStream, this new offering is a real-time voice streaming platform that seamlessly connects AI voice bots to users over PSTN, WhatsApp, in-app channels, and WebRTC. With this, developers will be able to impact a wide spectrum of essential enterprise workflows spanning sales, support, collections, and service.

Speaking about the launch, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Exotel, said, “Voice agents are on the rise, and most bot providers need robust voice infrastructure to operate seamlessly. In fact, the majority of voice bot–powered companies in India already rely on Exotel for our compliant, reliable, and seamless voice streaming. With sub-20ms latency versus the 150ms industry standard; we deliver the fastest streaming available, enabling bots to respond with human-like speed and fluidity. This is why Exotel is the infrastructure of choice for enterprises building next-generation, AI-powered voice experiences.”

With over 14 years of experience powering India’s digital communications, Exotel continues to drive AI adoption, with voice streaming usage growing at 25 per cent month on month across its platform, and some of its largest clients running over 20 million conversations per month through Exotel. With its pan‑India Unified License Virtual Network Operator (UL‑VNO) presence across 11 telecom circles, Exotel delivers intelligent, secure customer experiences at scale while providing fully compliant bundled telephony services.

Advertisement

Over the past decade, Exotel has quietly yet powerfully evolved into India’s only full‑stack AI‑powered customer engagement platform, enabling 25Bn+ interactions annually across 7,000+ enterprises, including Apollo 24|7, HDFC Securities, Future Generali, and JSW MG Motor. The company is now rapidly expanding across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, further cementing its position as the infrastructure backbone for AI‑driven enterprise communication.