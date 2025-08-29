Exotel Omnichannel Solutions Power Shiprocket’s Customer Engagement India-wide

Exotel has announced that its strategic partnership with Shiprocket, India’s leading eCommerce enablement platform, has delivered several notable enhancements to Shiprocket’s customer communications. With these, Shiprocket provides faster and more reliable updates for customers, and enhanced interactions during the delivery process across its extensive network of independent merchants spanning 19100 PIN codes.

Exotel has been a partner to Shiprocket’s customer communication strategy with its SMS and IVR call solutions for seven years, enabling timely and contextual communication. Using Exotel’s solutions, Shiprocket’s call response rates have improved up to 35%. Its SMS delivery rates have also reached 95% from 90%.

Recognising the increasing preference for conversational commerce, Shiprocket also introduced WhatsApp-based communication two years ago using Exotel’s platform. This helped achieve a 60% customer response rate. Allowing sellers and customers to connect easily, reducing resolution times, and improving satisfaction.

Optimising multichannel communication has played a key role in strengthening Shiprocket’s positioning as the preferred partner for growing e-commerce businesses. Exotel’s solutions have helped achieve a higher engagement rate, leading to fewer order-related questions, quicker delivery confirmations, and enhanced customer trust, which is vital for sellers looking for dependable and scalable logistics solutions.

“The MSMEs of Bharat are the backbone of our economy, and Shiprocket’s services are the crucial bridge of trust between millions of merchants and their customers. In this longstanding partnership with Shiprocket, our solutions have addressed the rapid evolution of customer communications, from basic SMS updates to seamless, two-way conversations over voice and WhatsApp.It’s been incredibly fulfilling to help address customer expectations, and enable Shiprocket to provide seamless, automated updates and responsive customer service across channels,” said Gaurav Agrawal, Chief Business Officer, Exotel.

“Our collaboration with Exotel has been instrumental in optimising our customer communication strategy. The improvements in SMS delivery rates, call response times, and the addition of WhatsApp for real-time updates have significantly enhanced our customer engagement and our ability to provide a seamless and reliable delivery experience. These advancements not only improve customer satisfaction but also solidify our commitment to being a trusted partner for MSMEs across Bharat,” said Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer, Shiprocket.