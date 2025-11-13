Exotel powers up growth with new AI omnichannel customer experience platform

Exotel announced a step-change for the multi-billion-dollar CX industry with the launch of Harmony, a next-generation AI-human orchestration platform that unifies voice, messaging, and AI into a single, intelligent CX operating system. Exotel estimates that the adoption of Harmony will deliver the Company double-digit revenue growth in FY27, reflecting strong market demand for AI-human orchestration solutions.

Marking a new phase in Exotel’s 14-year growth journey, Harmony positions the company among a select few global players to integrate voice, messaging, video, and AI within a full-stack architecture. The launch marks Exotel’s evolution from a communications enabler to a full-fledged AI-first CX orchestrator, with an Agentic AI solution that shifts enterprises from AI-assisted agents to human-assisted AI.

With India’s CX technology stack expanding rapidly driven by CCaaS, CPaaS, and Conversational AI segments growing at over 20% CAGR, Exotel is strategically placed to lead this transformation. Harmony enables up to 60% automation, 15–20% productivity gains, and 99.9% uptime, combining operational efficiency with empathetic, context-aware experiences across customer journeys.

Presently, the company powers 25 billion+ customer interactions annually, including 4 billion AI-driven conversations for 7,000+ enterprises such as Apollo 24|7, HDFC Securities, Future Generali, JSW, and MG Motor. The launch of this next gen AI platform will also help deepen Exotel’s international presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Speaking on the launch, Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Exotel, said, “Today’s customer’s expectations are that their interactions with businesses be smooth and seamless, irrespective of their choice of medium, language, and complexity. Customers want an experience that is defined by context, not channels, and recognises their specific need for resolutions at speed. Enterprises can no longer operate with fragmented systems. Their imperative is to embed harmony between human expertise, automation, and AI such that this integration delivers empathy at scale. With Harmony, we’re transforming how businesses design, deploy, and evolve experiences — leaving behind the era of disjointed interactions to a unified, intelligent ecosystem. By unifying contact centre, conversational AI, and voice into one intelligent layer, Harmony will enable a step-change in how enterprises distinguish themselves through experiences that are not only personalised and predictive, but also compliant and continuous.”

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Jamwal, Vice President – Solution Strategy & Product Marketing, Exotel, said, “The next wave of CX innovation will be built by developers, not just deployed by enterprises. Harmony is designed around the new pillars of CX Intelligence, Unity, and Harmony, to empower an ecosystem where humans, AI, and autonomous agents code empathy into every interaction. By making intelligence programmable and context continuous, we’re enabling brands to build experiences that evolve, self-learn, and truly connect.”

Harmony’s human-assisted AI model enables a single agent to monitor multiple bot interactions, stepping in only when empathy or complex judgment is required. Each intervention enhances AI learning, while CQA delivers real-time insights into performance, compliance, and sentiment.

The launch comes amid a rapid transformation in India’s customer experience landscape, driven by AI, cloud, and automation. The CCaaS market is projected to grow from USD 229.5 million in 2024 to USD 821.7 million by 2030 (24.3% CAGR). The conversational AI segment, valued at INR 38.1 billion in 2024, is set to quadruple by 2030, with voice AI forecasted to touch USD 1.82 billion in the same period. Meanwhile, the CPaaS market is projected to expand from USD 1.1 billion in 2025 to USD 3.3 billion by 2030 (23% CAGR) — underscoring India’s emergence as a global hub for AI-powered customer experience innovation, led by Exotel through Harmony.

By addressing the long-standing challenge of fragmented CX systems, Harmony delivers personalisation without silos, automation with empathy, and real-time observability without manual effort — reinforcing Exotel’s position as an AI-first customer experience transformation partner empowering enterprises across emerging digital economies.