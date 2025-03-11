Exotel’s unified platform elevates JSW MG Motor India’s customer engagement by 22%

In an era where customer experience defines brand loyalty, seamless communication plays a pivotal role in ensuring satisfaction. Recognizing this, JSW MG Motor India partnered with Exotel, a leader in customer engagement solutions, to streamline customer interactions and enhance service quality. This collaboration has led to a 22% boost in customer engagement satisfaction and an 85% feedback collection rate, setting a new benchmark for customer-first digital transformation in the automotive industry.

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with Exotel

For automotive brands, managing a vast dealership network while ensuring consistent communication can be a challenge. Exotel’s unified cloud contact center provided JSW MG Motor India with an integrated, AI-powered platform that seamlessly connects customers to the right representatives while maintaining brand uniformity.

Key features of the solution included:

Seamless customer experience through a single, national contact number Brand consistency with virtual dealership numbers across locations Real-time feedback collection for faster issue resolution and improved service

By leveraging centralized call monitoring and automated feedback mechanisms, JSW MG Motor India significantly improved its response efficiency. The virtual dealership numbers not only strengthened credibility but also enabled better tracking of customer interactions, fostering trust and transparency.

Driving Measurable Impact

The results of this collaboration were transformational. Exotel’s automated feedback system achieved an 85% response rate, providing real-time insights into customer sentiment and enabling proactive issue resolution. Additionally, 20% productivity gains were reported as dealership representatives could now manage customer queries with greater efficiency.

Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Exotel, highlighted the impact of AI-driven engagement:

“At Exotel, we believe in transforming customer engagement through smart communication platforms. Our partnership with JSW MG Motor India is a testament to how technology can enhance efficiency and elevate our customer-first approach.”

For Kapil Bajaj, Head – Dealer Digital Solutions, JSW MG Motor India, this initiative was about strengthening relationships:

“Customer satisfaction remains our top priority. Our endeavor is to ensure meaningful customer interactions, and to further enhance the experience, we partnered with Exotel.”

A Future Powered by AI & Intelligent Communication

As industries continue to embrace AI-led transformation, Exotel stands at the forefront, driving business growth through conversational intelligence and omnichannel solutions. With over 25 billion annual conversations facilitated globally, Exotel empowers businesses to optimize resources, enhance customer interactions, and deliver exceptional CX.

For JSW MG Motor India, this collaboration marks the beginning of a data-driven, AI-powered future in customer engagement—one where personalized, efficient, and seamless communication defines brand success.