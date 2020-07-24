Expert panel suggests Non-Personal Data Authority be set up

Read Article

The report by the Committee of Experts on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework has recommended the setting up of a Non-Personal Data Authority.

The report noted that this is a new and emerging area of regulation. The panel has sought public comments on the various aspects of the governance of non-personal data.

The data which is without any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is considered Non-Personal Data.

“The regulatory authority will need specialised knowledge (of data governance, technology, latest research and innovation in the space of Non-Personal Data, etc.) and will have to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape,” the report said.

Briefing the media, Kris Gopalakrishnan, the Chairman of the committee, touched upon several emerging and innovative ideas on Non-Personal Data such as attempts to give definition of it and the concept of community data and the appropriate rights and privileges over this data.

The report also suggests articulating a legal basis for establishing rights over Non-Personal Data.

The last date of providing inputs is August 13.

(IANS)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com