EY appointed as a Microsoft India authorized Learning Partner

EY has been appointed as a Microsoft India authorized learning partner. EY has access to a large pool of Microsoft certified trainers and a strong technology consulting team with deep sector knowledge who will be closely involved in delivering Microsoft trainings. With Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 training programs, EY will expand its existing learning solutions portfolio which includes training on finance and accounting, analytics and emerging technology trends.

Sandip Khetan, National Leader and Partner, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India said, “Technology plays a significant role in how businesses are run today and we at EY are actively engaged with our clients in enabling their digital ecosystem. By becoming a Microsoft India Learning Partner, we look forward to enabling a large constituent of trained and certified professionals across different technology skillsets. This, combined with EY’s strong technology consulting experience and implementation capabilities will help participants navigate through their professional journey more effectively.”

EY will offer more than 40 active courses on different Microsoft technologies and products. Participants will be trained using the latest Microsoft official courseware and authorised online labs for hands-on experience, and all trainings will be delivered by Microsoft certified trainers to ensure quality delivery and knowledge transfer. EY’s capabilities in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics Process Automation (RPA) and Blockchain along with deep sector knowledge will bring in customization and contextualization to develop new, market-leading courses focused on customer pain points and technology fitment.

Sibjyoti Basu, EY India Alliances and Ecosystem Leader and EMEIA Microsoft Alliance Leader, added, “As the world undergoes unprecedented change, the need for transformative mindset, innovation and agility has never been more important. Digital forces and emerging technologies in the post pandemic world have rapidly reshaped workspaces and job functions, making it important to constantly develop ourselves. We are working with Microsoft to accelerate learning and increase access of these progressive technologies among the workforce in various industries and helping them build future-focused skills.”

Geoff Hirsch, Senior Director of Microsoft’s Learning Partner Channel at Microsoft Corp. said, “We are pleased to have EY as an authorized Learning Partner of Microsoft. EY will help skill enterprises and future generations with their depth of experience in consulting and implementation.”

EY has a strong existing learning solutions portfolio for higher education and management segments. The firm also recently executed a large education project on Microsoft Teams adoption catering to over 50,000+ students in universities/colleges across India.

