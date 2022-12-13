F5 expands its global network presence in India

F5 launched the first of several planned points of presence (PoP) sites in India. The initial sites are located in Mumbai and Chennai, at GPX One in Equinix, and Sify (with the backhaul TCP carrier, Tata Communications Ltd.) respectively. These new PoPs extend F5’s rapidly growing PoP infrastructure around the world into India. The F5 global network is one of the world’s most connected, peering networks in the world that offers secure connectivity for distributed applications across multi-cloud, on-prem, and edge environments.

These new sites support F5 Distributed Cloud Services; a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that reduces complexities and enables easy provisioning of application services with no hardware or software installation needed. The SaaS platform provides customers with a single console to manage and secure their applications deployed either in the public cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.

“With the increasing cyberattacks and applications moving onto the cloud, businesses in India are concerned about their traffic being handled outside the country,” said Dhananjay Ganjoo, Managing Director for India and SAARC at F5. “With the launch of these PoPs, we will be able to contain and process all traffic in country, ensuring improved agility and better security for all our customers. This holds especially true for businesses that constantly deal with sensitive data and prefer their data traffic to be within the four walls of the country.”

The launch of these local PoPs enables F5 customers in India, full access to F5 Distributed Cloud Services with services for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), Multi-Cloud Networking, and Edge Compute. Customers can easily enable any service from the console and only pay for what they use, making the solution very cost-effective.