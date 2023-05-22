F5 inaugrates its Engineering Center in Bengaluru

F5, the global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, inaugurated its new engineering center on the 16th of this month, strategically located in the heart of Bengaluru on the 1st floor of Pine Valley, Embassy Golf Links Business Park. The state-of-the-art development center is spread across 50,000 square feet with seating capacity for 250 employees. The engineering center was inaugurated by F5 President and Chief Executive Officer François Locoh-Donou and is an expansion to the current engineering center in Hyderabad which focuses on global product development and innovation for F5.

The design elements for the new center are based on the theme of the Garden City of Bengaluru. The center will play a pivotal role in driving research, development and product innovation for F5 as the company expands its portfolio of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. The opening of this center will create opportunities for talented engineers focusing on cutting edge technologies and meeting evolving customer needs.

“India has a thriving technology ecosystem and benefits from strong public sector-led innovation through programs such as Digital India,” said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO, F5. “The opening of our engineering center in Bengaluru will enable F5 to fully tap into local talent to help deliver innovative multi-cloud application solutions to our global customer base.”

Operating for more than two decades in the country, F5’s largest R&D center in Hyderabad drives work aimed at enhancing its solution portfolio in conjunction with its other global engineering centers in the U.S. and Israel. The new center in Bengaluru will extend these capabilities and provide access to more talent and resources in India.

“We are delighted at the opening of our new center in Bengaluru,” said Rohit Arya, India Site Head, and VP Engineering at F5. “This second engineering center in India will expand our footprint and talent pool, foster innovation and technological advancements, and elevate India’s position as a significant market for F5. It will allow us to connect with our global engineering centers, enabling us to accelerate our contributions to global product development that addresses challenges for our customers.