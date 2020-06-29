F5 Names Dhananjay Ganjoo as Managing Director for India and SAARC

Read Article

F5 has announced the appointment of Dhananjay Ganjoo as Managing Director for India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). In this role, Dhananjay will be responsible for driving F5’s growth strategy in India and SAARC, establishing F5 as a leader in multi-cloud application services as the company continues to evolve.

Dhananjay will head F5’s efforts to bring end-to-end solutions and competitive security offerings to enterprises in the India and SAARC region through the combined capabilities of F5, NGINX and Shape, and the recent launch of Silverline managed security services in India. He will succeed Edgar Dias who was recently appointed to Regional Vice President of Channel and Partnerships for Asia Pacific.

“Dhananjay brings a wealth of industry and leadership experience with him, invaluable assets as we pursue our next phase of growth in India and SAARC,” said Adam Judd, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, China & Japan, F5. “India has always been an important market for F5 and we have a strategic opportunity to extend our multi-cloud application services to support the nation’s digital transformation plans. We look forward to Dhananjay’s leadership and expertise to strengthen our position in India.”

“My journey with F5 has been an exciting one, and I look forward to lead the company’s operations and grow the business further in India and SAARC. With our industry-leading, innovative suite of application and security services, I firmly believe that F5 will continue to help transform, and bring great value to our customers and enterprises,” said Dhananjay Ganjoo.

Dhananjay joined F5 in 2018 and was responsible for building the company’s Global System Integrators (GSI) business. Prior to F5, Dhananjay held leadership roles across leading enterprise and telecom organizations including, Nortel, Juniper Networks and Microsoft. He also had an entrepreneurial stint where he founded Envoy Labs, which offered consultancy services to startups and SMBs. Dhananjay holds a graduate degree in Electronics Engineering from Bombay University.

