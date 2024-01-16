“FAIITA Launches IndiaITMall.com: A Revolutionary Phygital-Commerce Platform Empowering India’s IT Businesses”

Federation of All India Information Technology Associations popularly known as FAIITA is a registered national umbrella body representing Information Technology federations and associations from all over India with 100+ associations. Our members are primarily from SMB and MSME sector, spread across various geographies of the country, and have diverse business portfolio ranging from Brick & Mortar show rooms, Regional Distributors, System Integrator and Retailers of IT products, Importers, Manufacturers as well as Solutions & Service providers.

FAIITA has been always engaging to sustain and flourish community businesses against the aggressive encroachment online e-tailors. During this process a hybrid model of e-stores in every pin code of India and an aggregated platform of all these e-stores as a portal was envisaged. The first portion of the process was inaugurated by the Union Minister of IT and Law Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji on 15th July 2020. The later part of the aggregated platform is being launched now by Union Minister of Defense Shri Rajnath Singhji on 15th January 2023, after rigorous testing.

Under the leadership of president Mr. Devesh Rastogi, FAIITA announced a very unique e-commerce phygital platform, which is the largest such an initiative for a single community. It is a one-point IT portal managed by FAIITA known as “IndiaITMall.com”. IndiaITMall is a physical-digital model of a web portal allowing the buyer, a common man of India, to procure material from the nearest vicinity of their respective location.

To little elaborate, every customer who registers on IndiaITMall and wants to purchase an IT product, will be directed to the near about multiple IT e-stores with the help of geotagging. Hence the order will be fulfilled and executed by the nearby IT e-store owner of the customer’s choice.

The Major Benefits of IndiaITMall:

Winning back the year on year 15 to 25% business which is lost to organised Retail and Foreign Online Competitors

Giving traditional stores the option to adapt to the change in customer buying preferences

Uniting all the members from the country onto one platform to leverage the collective strength in numbers, stock, and geographic

Capturing and Servicing Latent, Impulse, and other types of customers that can’t be catered to by physical stores, through their e-stores spread across India, which are backbone of IndiaITMall.

Major IT Brands have understood the combined strength of the platform and is supporting the platform providing very special offers to buyers only through

Typical journey of IT equipment buyers on INdiaITMALL

IndiaITMall.com was officially launched by the honorable Defence Minister of India Shri Rajnathji Singh on 15th January, 2024 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He very well appreciated the efforts and stated that “the e-commerce of Bharat will be seeing a new direction in IndiaITMall.com. This is a need of the day to support small traders in Bharat who are a part of MSME, and, I congratulated Deveshbhai and team FAIITA for taking such a futuristic step and setting up a milestone.”