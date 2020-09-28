FanPlayIoT redefines sports engagement with Microsoft Azure

Read Article

Sports IoT platform FanPlayIoT is using Microsoft Azure to drive innovative engagement experiences for fitness and sports enthusiasts. Through the integration of advanced wearable technologies with deep analytics and cloud, FanPlayIoT enables fans to experience sports and fitness activities in a more interactive manner.

The platform captures the emotions of sports enthusiasts, through wearables and IoT devices, and quantifies fans’ expressions through a unique FanEmote metric derived from a combination of verbal, emotional and motion vectors. The platform also offers tips to help users realize their health and wellness goals and offer expert advice from sporting legends and coaches. In addition to real-time interaction with their favorite players, users get rewarded on the platform by sponsor brands associated with FanPlayIoT.

Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India said, “In today’s unprecedented times, we are all reimagining experiences for the virtual world. When sporting events are being held in restricted settings, innovative fan engagement channels become highly relevant. We are excited to collaborate with FanPlayIoT to enhance the experience of sports enthusiasts around the world on their unified digital experience. Being powered by Microsoft’s scalable and secure cloud platform allows FanPlayIoT to engage with varying audiences and improve their experiences with intelligent feedback loops.”

Dr. Mohan Kumar, Founder, FanPlayIoT said, “We are excited to leverage the power of Microsoft Azure to create a platform that amplifies the passion and emotions of sport enthusiasts in a unique way. SportsTech is poised to scale new heights not just in India but across the world, and we are committed to introducing new innovations for gamifying fan engagement. Our Azure-based platform captures the fan passion quotient in real-time and enables us to reward those super fans through brand partnerships using neuromarketing principles.”

FanPlayIoT has deployed its platform during the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to augment engagement for the fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The platform helps CSK sense motions and emotions of millions of its fans on a real-time basis during IPL 2020. FanPlayIoT’s sensing network, including their app and a variety of wearables and IoT devices, combined with the social media integration through Microsoft Dynamics 365 has been designed to augment fan experience during the matches.

Backed by Microsoft’s deep technical expertise and go-to-market resources, startups can innovate and build solutions on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft is committed to helping startups scale their business, guiding them through different growth stages and helping them be enterprise-ready.

