Fareportal sees 60% jump in cybersecurity efficiencies using CyberArk

CyberArk announced that Fareportal has chosen the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to improve its security management, reduce risk and gain greater privileged access control and visibility. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity — human or machine — to any resource or environment from anywhere, using any device.

Every month, Fareportal handles over 500 million site visits from customers looking for low-cost, high-value travel experiences and has implemented robust cybersecurity programs to protect these customers as well as its staff, assets and operations. However, visibility in managing and controlling privileged access was becoming increasingly complex. With over 100 privileged users across the U.S. and India, Fareportal also aimed to improve onboarding processes and password practices to enhance compliance with standards like ISO 270001 and PCI DSS.

Most of Fareportal’s IT infrastructure is on-premises, with a few cloud-hosted virtual machines for SaaS products. The shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic meant the company needed a more holistic identity security strategy that covered hybrid working environments.

Fareportal deployed CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, to enable the company to map all privileged accounts to its existing corporate user directory. In a friction-free process, privileged users now only need their corporate IDs to access their privileged accounts instead of needing multiple identities. Credentials and passwords are hidden from users and are automatically granted and rotated within CyberArk.

As a result, Fareportal estimates that cybersecurity management efficiencies have improved by as much as 60%. In addition, CyberArk also helps the company meet regulatory demands more easily by streamlining audit and reporting processes.

Pooja Bansal, Director – Information Security, at Fareportal, said, “Managing multiple privileged accounts was a significant challenge. We had to manually on and off-board privileged user accounts and passwords and did not have a unified view to oversee them. Passwords were recycled inconsistently – and some administrators even used the same password across multiple domains. With CyberArk, we now have clear insight into who is accessing what, allowing us to worry less about privileged access and focus more on delivering high-value customer service and experience improvements.”

Rohan Vaidya, Area Vice President, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation & India at CyberArk, said, “We are grateful that Fareportal chose CyberArk to enhance their identity security. By implementing CyberArk, Fareportal enables the highest levels of control, management and security for all its privileged identities, adding a critical layer of protection to the company’s key assets.”