FarEye introduces Analyze to help companies turn last-mile data into action

FarEye announced Analyze, which infuses big data analytics into a single platform so companies can visualize and improve upon critical key performance indicators (KPIs) throughout the delivery execution process. FarEye Analyze provides a dashboard view to visualize operational data, measure and monitor key trends, track industry-standard KPIs and unlock critical actionable insights leading to performance improvements, delivery predictability and reliability, and capacity efficiencies.

“Infusing big data analytics directly into the FarEye platform eliminates the need for a separate tool, and removes complexity in trying to integrate disparate data sources together to get a single view of operational and delivery performance,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO and co-founder, FarEye. “Analyze provides a customized, real-time view of their delivery operations, so they can understand the ‘why’ behind their data to make actionable decisions that will reduce cost-to-deliver, increase delivery efficiency and performance, and provide one view of the health of their last-mile deliveries.”

FarEye Analyze is part of the FarEye product portfolio, aligned to the complete order-to-door delivery journey: Ship, Track, Route, Execute, Experience, and now, Analyze. FarEye Analyze offers the following key benefits: