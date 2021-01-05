FIA names Siemens “Official Supplier of Urban Mobility Advocacy Solutions”

Read Article

FIA and Siemens extend partnership to provide the ‘FIA Mobility Advocate’— a unique software and hardware toolkit — for FIA Mobility Member Clubs to strengthen advocacy of future transport solutions

As an “Official Supplier of Urban Mobility Advocacy Solutions” for the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body of world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading motoring organizations, Siemens plans to develop a toolkit of software solutions for FIA Member Clubs to help them provide an evidence-based approach to advocate for the implementation of mobility policies and strategies. The ‘FIA Mobility Advocate’ combines modeling for mobility, autonomous vehicles, and the environment, with enhanced analysis outputs to help meet current and future mobility goals.

“Mobility patterns are evolving at a fast pace and require a rethink of how our transport networks are built,” said FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism Andrew McKellar. “Our global community of Member Clubs will now be able to leverage Siemens’ expertise to explore additional ways to optimize transport and mobility solutions for a variety of geographic areas, helping ensure the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of mobility in the future.”

The ‘FIA Mobility Advocate’, supported by the FIA Innovation Fund, will utilize a suite of innovative and integrated software platforms from Siemens Mobility’s Intelligent Traffic Systems and Siemens Digital Industries Software that can be implemented across many different locations. The project will begin with pilots in different cities around the world. These pilot projects, integrated and managed out of digital centers of expertise in the United States, will demonstrate the technical feasibility of this toolkit and its application across different mobility scenarios and geographical scales to address various urban mobility objectives.

“We are really excited to be a part of this new opportunity with FIA. Siemens Mobility will help cities stay ahead of the curve by enabling them to better understand how connected, autonomous and electric vehicle technology will affect transportation in cities in the future,” said Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility, Inc. “We are looking forward to applying the newest technology and analytics to help local FIA Mobility Clubs better explain and advocate how they can best prepare and optimize these technologies.”

This project expands Siemens’ relationship with the FIA with the goal of leveraging digital technology expertise and innovation to improve convenience, safety, efficiency, affordability, accessibility and reliability while responding to global mega trends and changes in consumer behavior. Last year, the FIA and Siemens worked together to improve rally safety by exploring how autonomous vehicle pedestrian detection technology could be used to identify rally spectators in dangerous locations, making it easier for rally organizers to take preventative action to avoid accidents. Importantly, outcomes from this project directly benefit efforts to improve pedestrian safety in cities, another important element of today’s announcement.

