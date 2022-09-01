Findability Sciences, an award-winning global provider of enterprise AI solutions, announces its new brand identity with a revamped logo designed by WHYNESS, an integrated communications agency that uses data intelligence to uncover consumer insights and develop a sharper marketing strategy.

Deeply rooted in Mathematics and Statistics, the new logomark admirably incorporates the initials of ‘F’indability ‘S’ciences. An amalgamation of two powerful and wonderful ideas, the single curve in the logo represents the rounded head and trunk of an elephant who, in many cultures around the world, denotes prosperity, strength, wisdom, and memory and is viewed as a remover of obstacles. This giant mammal is, thus, a perfect metaphor for Big Data which, when utilized, optimally solves problems and grants power, knowledge, and wisdom to traditional and modern businesses alike. The logo also represents the sigmoid function, a generator of deep learning and the building block of deep neural networks.

The colour green surrounding the logo and the forward curve represents growth and new beginnings. It reinforces the transformation that Findability Sciences provides for traditional enterprises across the globe by making them data superpowers.

Speaking about unveiling the new brand logo, Anand Mahurkar, CEO and Founder, Findability Sciences, said, “I have always believed in the Infinite Power and Possibility of AI. We are super excited to launch Findability Sciences’ new visual identity, an appropriate amalgamation of AI’s infinite potential and our offerings for enterprise businesses.”

Adding to this, Ravi Deshpande, Chairman & Founder, Whyness, said, “Our strategic partner Findability Sciences has been rapidly scaling up its global footprint, with new offerings in Data and AI. This is thus, the perfect opportunity to rehaul its visual identity. We have, therefore, created a scaled-up look and mature feel for the company, firstly through a strong, stable, and confident-looking font. The logo’s symbol, while representing the initials of Findability Sciences, also represents the elephant, which is a visual metaphor for Big Data, wisdom, memory, and strength, and which has a huge cultural significance in India and globally. We wish the company great success with this new identity.”