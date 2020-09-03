First series of R&M cabling know-how blogs launched

Read Article

R&M, the global Swiss developer and provider of connectivity systems for high-quality, high-performance network infrastructures, has just completed its first series of blogs covering several cabling-related topics. The blogs, in which the company provides neutral cable know-how as a trusted advisor, have been well received.

“R&M can offer a great deal of experience and expertise based on our practical experience and R&D capabilities to help clear up any confusion. We’re more than happy to share this know-how, as this benefits customers and prospects, as well as the network and cabling industry as a whole,” Hermann Christen, Market Manager at R&M.

Installed fiber cabling faces a variety of threats – but rodents are one of the greatest threats of all.

Fiber cables are always slightly longer than their protective jackets – when cable shrinkage occurs, issues may arise.

There are several ways of getting fiber into the premises. Which Last-mile cabling deployment options can you choose from?

Cables and components must remain operational for decades, even in harsh environments. How to ensure chemical resistance without over-specifying or overspending?

To accurately rate the fire behavior of installation cables and determine whether they can be used legally and safely in specific projects and regions, you need to measure a number of key parameters. Different standards prescribe different approaches to doing this. Therefore, the question arises: is it possible to compare the results of tests carried out using CPR-requested, IEC, or other methods? Often, documents focus on a single methodology, such as CPR classification, but very few actually try to explain what tests really mean and which relation – if any – exists between the various standards.

Brochures offering additional insights into these topics can be found here.

In addition to the Cabling Know-How blogs, R&M are sharing blogs on key technology and market trends. Topics vary from ‘All over IP’ networks and 5G to Edge Data Centre planning. A complete overview of the blogs can be found here.

